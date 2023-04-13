Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.
The Front Office Trading Lead Architect, in bp’s Trading & Shipping arm, will be primarily responsible for leading the design and architecture of our front office Oil and Low Carbon trading systems, working closely with business stakeholders, tech leads and developers, evaluating new technologies, ensuring regulatory compliance, and collaborating with other IT teams.
As such, the architect will not be expected to be hands-on coding, but rather will be focused on the strategic vision and direction of the trading systems.
Excellent communication skills are crucial for this role, as the architect will be responsible for managing senior stakeholders and building strong relationships with stakeholders at all levels of the organisation.
If you are a highly motivated individual with a passion for technology and strong leadership and communication skills, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES