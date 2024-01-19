Lead Architect - Energy Trading Systems

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

This role will work directly with subject matter experts, Product owners. designers, technical leads and other architects to re-architect/design needs of next generation LNG trading platform with modern technologies, consistent with business and technology strategies.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

1) Expert in designing the architecture of modern, bespoke Energy trading systems, including documenting and agreeing key design decisions and trade-offs across diverse stakeholders.

2) Perform requirement gathering, analysis and design across functional, non-functional technical, and operational domains.

3) Thought leader in respective domain, will be the key advisor to delivery and design reviews.

4) Handling business changes and managing stakeholder expectations

5) Manage communication across multiple teams, vendors, and consulting staff

6) Knowledge of deal lifecycle

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer science, Systems Engineering or Mathematics

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

1) Thorough understanding of Agile delivery methodology,

2) Demonstrated capability across most of the following architecture facets:

Data – Deep knowledge of data modelling for both transactional and analytic use cases, familiarity with real-time reporting techniques (including distributed caching), vendor and bespoke reporting tools, data migration and reconciliation techniques and tools. Familiarity with MongoDB unstructured Database.

Technical – Hands-on Expert with demonstrated experience in architecture and design patterns, their usage, implementation and implications, including documenting and agreeing the design inclusive of the trade-offs for commodity trading systems. Familiarity with core AWS product offerings; code development (C#/Java); microservice containerization tools (Docker, OpenShift, Kubernetes); web UI development (React). Must understand Infrastructure as a Code (Terraform)

Integration - Expert experience with integration techniques, including real-time messaging (AMQ), API design (JSON, Swagger), and batch techniques.

Infrastructure and Operational – Familiarity with DevOps practices, including CI/CD, automated deployments via Ansible, GIT Repositories. cloud infrastructure offerings, Grid Computing elasticity, and cost optimization.

3) Strong functional understanding of physical trading (possibly LNG), ideally including complex contract optionality and portfolio and schedule optimization, Knowledge of Options modelling and Dependency graphs.

Desirable criteria

Candidate must be able to work in small teams, or alone, for project delivery

Candidate should be able to exhibit strong analytical and problem-solving skills, to deliver high quality solutions to clients

Candidate should be able to liaise with other teams to resolve cross functional issues

Additional Information

Technical Must Have Skills: Familiarity with Microservices architecture and related technologies (containerization, messaging, caching). Familiarity with Cloud hosting (AWS).

Functional Must Have Skills: Full Lifecycle Physical Energy Trading Experience, ideally in LNG markets.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.