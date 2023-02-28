Lead Architect - Finance

Job summary

Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

ROLE SYNOPSIS



Architecture is a collaborative discipline, and it plays a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities.

You will be responsible for building technical designs of services or applications and will care passionately about the integrity of the Digital capabilities you develop.

o You have a passion to work with our business teams, advising them on how to get the most out of their Digital Finance technology portfolio and processes

o You will have a depth of consulting and functional experience across SAP Digital Finance components (such as Central Finance, Group Reporting etc).

o Evidence of experience and demonstrable ability to contribute to develop business value cases.

o Knowledge of the strategic direction of SAP Finance solutions and related products and how to architect those into a consistent framework.

o Strong connections with the broader SAP ecosystem e.g. SAP and other relevant partner organisations.

o Trends in the industry and how SAP Finance solutions might best meet these including automation, intelligent technologies etc

• Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning.

• Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority.

• Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and Digital teams.

• Business Area: The role is within our Business Services Architecture team which is responsible for the architecture across all of bp’s corporate services and functions.



FORMAL EDUCATION

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.



DESIRABLE SKILLS / CRITERIA

• A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering transformational projects within the finance process areas.

• Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets including SAP, S/4 HANA, Central finance, cash and banking. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved

• Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

• A proven grasp of architecture development (TOGAF 9 certified) and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

• The ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

• You have worked for a large multi-national on finance programs.

• Engaging and enthusiastic communicator with strong interpersonal skills.

• Experience in presenting to key stakeholders.



Leadership & EQ

• You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

• You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

• You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within innovation & engineering and the wider BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

• You apply judgement and common sense at scale.