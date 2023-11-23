Lead Architect - Finance

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS

Architecture is a collaborative discipline, and it plays a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, in order to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp. This role is 3 days a week in the office and 2 days from home, at Sunbury (UK), Kuala Lumpur (ML) or Pune (IN).

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

· Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will be responsible for building technical designs of services or applications and will care passionately about the integrity of the Digital capabilities you develop.

· Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.

· Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

· Team: You will lead several delivery teams directly or by influence. You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".

· Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and Digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of bp.

· Business Area: The role is within our Business Services Architecture team which is responsible for the architecture across all of bp’s corporate services and functions. The activity area this role will focus on is across finance including tax, treasury and Accounting Reporting

and Control (ARC) developing the architecture in conjunction with the finance leaders to facilitate the finance process transformation within bp.

FORMAL EDUCATION

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.

DESIRABLE SKILLS / CRITERIA

· A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering transformational projects within the finance process areas. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality. You have been the lead architect on a large-scale finance transformation programme moving to central finance processing and consolidated business planning and reporting

· Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets including SAP, S/4 HANA, Central finance, cash and banking. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges as well as discussing technical concepts with a non-technical audience.

· Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

· A proven grasp of architecture development (TOGAF 9 certified) and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

· The ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

· You have worked for a large multi-national on finance programs.

Leadership & EQ

· You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

· You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

· You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within innovation & engineering and the wider BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

· You apply judgement and common sense at scale.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



