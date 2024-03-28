Lead Architect- Infrastructure

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Job Summary:

Architecture Lead - Infrastructure responsible for leading infrastructure solutions and architecture for multiple M&A projects. In partnership with guides in the Compute portfolio and various business architects, help translate the compute, cloud and application strategies, support related operating practices and processes, providing mentorship on the definition and implementation of relevant standards, communicating with a range of partners at different levels and managing activities of the team to support wider business goals.

Specialisms: Mergers, Acquisitions, Divestments and Joint-Ventures; Infrastructure Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

Job Description:

Job Profile Summary:

Architecture solves big sophisticated challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a lower carbon future. We collaboratively work to meet our customers’ needs. Architects connect and integrate all the digital subject areas and the consumers and procurers of technology, to build a coordinated, flexible, effective digital architecture for bp.

The Lead for Networks will play a pivotal role in supporting the digital enterprise organization deliver technology solutions for acquisitions, divestments, and joint ventures. Partnering with architecture and engineering communities across bp’s businesses, the Architecture Lead drives the evolution of digital products and helps define the technology, operational and management strategies needed to support our evolving business needs. The Architecture Lead - Infrastructure will be accountable for ensuring that BP’s M&A partners are aligned with the enterprise policies and mandates.

BP is seeking a guide and hard-working Architecture Lead to own the infrastructure architecture, solution strategy and design assurance across a diverse range of digital initiatives under the M&A portfolio.

Why you matter:

A technologist at heart, passionate about defining and implementing secure digital solutions that transform business capabilities, maintain compliance & supportability and enable modernization of platforms and applications. Believing in the power of modern technical platforms in accelerating the development of digital products and motivated to build flexible, scalable, and user-friendly products that drive greater efficiencies for the business and outstanding experience for users.

Strategic problem solver and have a penchant for efficient and cost-effective delivery of projects. Staying ahead of innovative technologies identifying new opportunities, architecture, patterns, and standards.

Operating in a dynamic and delivery focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking digital teams. You are confident and comfortable working across diverse cultures and people. You empower and advise architects to think strategically promoting high standards of solution architecture while enabling digital initiatives to maintain velocity and limit cost overrun.

Job Advert

Key Accountabilities

Team: You will lead, but also "do" where vital. Assessing M&A projects for technology and resource requirements and make recommendations to the business and digital partners.

Business and Product outcomes: Have an appreciation of the complexities and nuances of business particularly in the context of infrastructure and work with enterprise architects to help define requirements that can be translated into product outcomes. Acting as a link between business and technology.

Architecture: Has the expertise to understand end-to-end infrastructure and identify touchpoints across diverse technical platforms & services. Conducting triages and assessments of M&A projects for digital touchpoints & dependencies, technical resources and to help resolve technology delivery priorities. Understanding the concepts, solutions and technologies offered in the market, and can expertly apply them to solve business challenges. Defining and implementing the required frameworks and processes that ensure consistency in architecture assurance, governance, and solution design.

Relationships: Understanding the needs of our business, product teams, the technology ecosystem, partners, and emerging market solutions. Being the bridge between the delivery programmes, product teams and platform teams, and will build strong internal and external relations that help drive business outcomes and excellent architecture practices & solutions.

Technology: Having a passion for understanding and learning. Bringing good hands-on skills in architecting, designing, and building application and services. Maintaining a “mile-wide, inch-deep” infrastructure technology oversight across programmes while being willing and able to deep dive into specialized technology domains as vital.

Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. We will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

About you

Your experience and expertise will include:

13+ years direct experience in enterprise and infrastructure architecture applying a diverse range of technologies and technical services, design, and deployment of infrastructure.

Ideally experience of leading, or as a minimum having been a key contributor to solution initiatives for M&A projects.

Expertise in defining business requirements and translating those into technical components.

Solid grasp of a wide range of technologies including infrastructure, cloud, databases, integration, identity.

Experience of applying security and compliance control frameworks to solutions.

Previous experience managing and leading technical SMEs, good interpersonal skills and a proven track record to relate sophisticated topics in simple and accessible language.

At least 10 years of professional experience in infrastructure and architecture.

Industry leading certification in architecture such as TOGAF and/or cloud solutions.

BSc degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or equivalent.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.