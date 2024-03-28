Lead Architect- Network

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Architecture Lead - Networks responsible for leading networks solutions and architecture for multiple M&A projects. In partnership with experts in the Compute portfolio and various platform and business architects, help translate the compute, network, and cloud strategies, support related operating practices and processes, providing guidance on the definition and implementation of relevant standards, communicating with a range of partners at various levels and managing activities of the team to support wider business goals.

Specialisms: Mergers, Acquisitions, Divestments and Joint-Ventures; Networks, Network Security, Datacenter Infrastructure Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

Architecture solves big sophisticated challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a lower carbon future. We collaboratively work to meet our customers’ needs. Architects connect and integrate all the digital subject areas and the consumers and procurers of technology, to build a coordinated, flexible, effective digital architecture for bp.

The Architecture Lead - Networks will play a pivotal role in supporting the digital enterprise organization deliver technology solutions for acquisitions, divestments, and joint ventures. Partnering with architecture and engineering communities across bp’s businesses, the Architecture Lead drives the evolution of digital products in the networks domain and helps define the technology, operational and management strategies needed to support our evolving business needs. The Architecture Lead for M&A Networks will be accountable for ensuring that BP’s M&A partners are compliant with the enterprise policies and mandates.

BP is seeking a guide and hard-working Architecture Lead to lead the architecture, solution strategy and design assurance for Enterprise networks across a diverse range of digital initiatives under the M&A portfolio.

Why you matter:

A technologist at heart, you are passionate about defining and executing secure digital solutions that transform business capabilities, maintain compliance & supportability and enable modernization of platforms and applications. You believe in the power of modern technical platforms in accelerating the development of digital products and motivated to build flexible, scalable, and user-friendly products that drive greater efficiencies for the business and outstanding experience for users.

You are a strategic problem solver and have a penchant for efficient and cost-effective delivery of projects. You stay ahead of innovative technologies identifying new opportunities, architecture, patterns, and standards.

You will operate in a dynamic and delivery focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking digital teams. You are confident and comfortable working across diverse cultures and people. You empower and advise architects to think strategically promoting high standards of solution architecture while enabling digital initiatives to maintain velocity and limit cost overrun.

Team: You will lead, but also "do" where vital. You will assess M&A projects for technology and resource requirements and make recommendations to the business and digital partners.

Business and Product outcomes: You have an appreciation of the complexities and nuances of business particularly in the context of networks and work with platform architects to help define requirements that can be translated into product outcomes. You act as a link between business and technology.

Architecture: You have the expertise to understand end-to-end infrastructure and identify touchpoints across diverse technical platforms & services. You conduct triages and assessments of M&A projects for digital touchpoints & dependencies, technical resources and to help determine technology delivery priorities. You understand the concepts, solutions and technologies offered in the market, and can confidently apply them to tackle business challenges. You define and implement the required frameworks and processes that ensure consistency in architecture assurance, governance, and solution design.

Relationships: Understanding the needs of our business, product teams, the technology ecosystem, partners, and emerging market solutions. Being the bridge between the delivery programmes, product teams and platform teams, and will build strong internal and external relations that help drive business outcomes and excellent architecture practices & solutions.

Technology: Has a passion for understanding and learning. Bringing good hands-on skills in architecting, designing, and building application and services. Maintaining a “mile-wide, inch-deep” infrastructure technology oversight across programmes while being willing and able to deep dive into specialized technology domains as vital.

Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. We will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

About you

Your experience and expertise will include:

13+ years direct experience in network architecture applying a diverse range of technologies and technical services, design, and deployment of network and network security solutions.

Deep expertise in Enterprise / Corporate Networks, and at least a solid understanding of industrial networks and telecom infrastructure

Ideally experience of leading, or as a minimum having been a key contributor to solution initiatives for M&A projects.

Expertise in defining non-functional requirements and develop solutions.

Solid understanding of a wide range of technologies including networks, network security, infrastructure, cloud.

Experience of applying security and compliance control frameworks to solutions.

Previous experience managing and leading technical SMEs, good interpersonal skills and a validated ability to relate sophisticated topics in simple and accessible language.

Crafting low level design, crafting system configuration

Securing network systems by establishing and making sure policies, and defining and supervising access

Crafting technical implementation plans to implement network solutions

At least 10 years of professional experience in infrastructure and architecture.

Industry leading certification in architecture such as TOGAF and/or cloud solutions.

BSc degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or equivalent.



