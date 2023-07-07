Lead Architect

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. Architecture is a collaborative discipline, playing a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital teams and the consumers and procurers of IT, to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp. A technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will stay ahead of innovative technologies and demonstrate your understanding through effective and rapid delivery. The choices you make will define the fitness for purpose of our IT capabilities and ultimately the success of our business. You believe that delivering an effective solution depends on several key factors: a deep understanding of business need; rigorous product planning (with a bias for short-term action); and fostering strong relationships. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery-focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking IT departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. You are confident working across cultures and can help make sure the voice of each team member is heard.
Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures and maintain core enterprise architecture deliverables such as Key Design Decisions and Reference Architectures, always seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You care passionately about the integrity of the digital products you design and actively seek new and emerging technologies which will advance bp’s Digital capability.
Business Area: Produce comprehensive business architectures, seeking to accelerate time to value through reuse and driving a modular, connected technology landscape. Working closely with business collaborators, tech leads and developers you will build digital roadmaps by evaluating new technologies, ensuring regulatory compliance and collaborating with other IT teams to drive standardization and efficiency.
Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions, and bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial attitude.
Team: You will play an integral role in building the team’s skills while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".
Relationships: Build strong partnerships across the business and Digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of bp.
Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Communication, Emerging technology monitoring, Requirements definition and management, Safety, Security architecture, Solution Architecture, Solution-Oriented, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.