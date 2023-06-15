Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.



Job Description:

The Front Office Trading Lead Architect, in bp’s Trading & Shipping arm, will be primarily responsible for leading the design and architecture of our front office Oil and Low Carbon trading systems, working closely with business stakeholders, tech leads and developers, evaluating new technologies, ensuring regulatory compliance, and collaborating with other IT teams.As such, the architect will not be expected to be hands-on coding, but rather will be focused on the strategic vision and direction of the trading systems.Excellent communication skills are crucial for this role, as the architect will be responsible for managing senior stakeholders and building strong relationships with stakeholders at all levels of the organisation.If you are a highly motivated individual with a passion for technology and strong leadership and communication skills, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES Architecture: You rigorously develop and maintain core enterprise architecture deliverables such as Technical Reference Models, Tech-radars, Key Design Decisions and Reference Architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the digital products you create and actively seek new and emerging technologies which will advance bp’s IT capability and lead experiments in their adoption. Technology: As a technologist, you will have an eye for emerging new technologies and standards and have a passion for learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies and rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset. Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs, and processes enhance operational safety culture and improve our digital security. Team: You will play an integral role in building the team's skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do". Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members inside and outside bp.FORMAL EDUCATION A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science or equivalent work experienceABOUT YOUConfirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, building, and supporting transformational enterprise-wide projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality. Deep-seated functional knowledge of development lifecycles. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.Understanding of Agile IT Service Management (ITSM) and DevOps.Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture. Proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery. Ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.Leadership & EQYou create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly so that everyone can understand and learn.You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within I&E & the wider bp, applying cultural sensitivity. You apply judgement and common sense at scale.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.