Lead Architect

bp's architecture teams tackle sophisticated challenges using advanced technologies and applying business, product management and technical expertise to help bp advance a lower carbon future. Architects connect and integrate all the digital subject areas, the consumers, and procurers of technology, to create a coordinated, flexible, effective digital architecture for bp. bp is seeking an experienced and passionate architect to lead the design, governance and evolution of its cloud platform in Azure.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



bp's architecture teams tackle sophisticated challenges using advanced technologies and applying business, product management and technical expertise to help bp advance a lower carbon future. Architects connect and integrate all the digital subject areas, the consumers, and procurers of technology, to create a coordinated, flexible, effective digital architecture for bp.bp is seeking an experienced and passionate architect to lead the design, governance and evolution of its cloud platform in Azure.



bp has implemented a multi-cloud strategy, with a large portion of its solutions being deployed on Microsoft Azure. This position will primarily focus on designing the fundamental automation and self-service frameworks, facilitating the seamless adoption of new Azure services throughout bp on a large scale. Moreover, the role will lead the optimization efforts, fostering innovation within the existing platform services to meet the evolving needs of our diverse business. The successful candidate will provide architectural guidance to both the Platform DevOps squads and the customers applying Azure platform services. As the platform architect you will:

Platform & Solution design : Like most large enterprises, we adopt the forefront Azure services in safe and secure manner. Your focus will be on enabling an Azure platform service in bp that can support multiple levels of customer maturity and application architectures. All whilst balancing developer empowerment with appropriate control. Your enthusiasm for technology, continuous professional development, and expertise in Azure will enable you to get it right.

: Like most large enterprises, we adopt the forefront Azure services in safe and secure manner. Your focus will be on enabling an Azure platform service in bp that can support multiple levels of customer maturity and application architectures. All whilst balancing developer empowerment with appropriate control. Your enthusiasm for technology, continuous professional development, and expertise in Azure will enable you to get it right. Platform governance : Establish practices, standards and consumer guidance to drive proper utilization among the consumers. You will lead team in building the governance policies and enforcement mechanism to offer a platform that is “Secure by Design”. You will maintain architectural artifacts of the platform while guiding Azure Platform team to craft and maintain other platform help documentation. You will also review and assess incoming customer demand, provide design recommendations, and enforce standards as appropriate.

: Establish practices, standards and consumer guidance to drive proper utilization among the consumers. You will lead team in building the governance policies and enforcement mechanism to offer a platform that is “Secure by Design”. You will maintain architectural artifacts of the platform while guiding Azure Platform team to craft and maintain other platform help documentation. You will also review and assess incoming customer demand, provide design recommendations, and enforce standards as appropriate. Safety and Compliance : Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our designs, automations and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our designs, automations and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security. Team : You will influence others through mentorship, coaching and architecture reviews, you will help shape the next generation of talent at BP. You will play an integral role in growing our cloud capabilities by demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation, and trust. You will not just lead, but you will “do”. Our culture is exploring, thinking, and doing, and you will live this every single day.

: You will influence others through mentorship, coaching and architecture reviews, you will help shape the next generation of talent at BP. You will play an integral role in growing our cloud capabilities by demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation, and trust. You will not just lead, but you will “do”. Our culture is exploring, thinking, and doing, and you will live this every single day. Relationships : You will work with product owners, Architects, Digital Security and network teams, and Developers to build enhancements and create new products/services. The community of Architects focus on what we need, Product Owners work with partners to prioritize features and functions while the development team makes it happen. As the lead architect, you shape how that happens.

: You will work with product owners, Architects, Digital Security and network teams, and Developers to build enhancements and create new products/services. The community of Architects focus on what we need, Product Owners work with partners to prioritize features and functions while the development team makes it happen. As the lead architect, you shape how that happens. Performance optimization and observability : You will continuously assess availability, responsiveness and integrity of automation that is being offered. Recommend solutions to improve governance posture. You will enhance how platform is being monitored, implement solutions, and other tools through automation and self-healing techniques.

: You will continuously assess availability, responsiveness and integrity of automation that is being offered. Recommend solutions to improve governance posture. You will enhance how platform is being monitored, implement solutions, and other tools through automation and self-healing techniques. Implementation and support: You will support the ongoing development and operational activities on the platform.

About you

Your experience and expertise will include:

A confirmed background in modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban) with extensive real-world experience of architecting, design thinking and developing solutions on the Azure platform. You love rolling up your sleeves, getting involved and diving into code.

A functional knowledge of Azure principles at the level of "Azure Solutions Architect Expert" (specific certification or accreditation is preferred but not required).

Practical experience with automation frameworks, authentication models, the use and development of REST-based APIs.

A solid grasp of development best-practices and how to adapt those best-practices to take advantage of modern approaches to at-scale management through automation.

Good understanding of Security and Cloud Networking

Proven track record in applying technical knowledge, consumer plans to create a strategy and platform roadmap.

Experience with code reviews in various programming/scripting languages like C#.Net, PowerShell, YAML, JSON

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to relate sophisticated topics in simple and accessible language.

Exposure to adjacent compute domains such as identity, containers, storage, databases, etc.

Experience in leading and inspiring small teams to accomplish outstanding outcomes while building a nurturing, respectful and supportive culture.

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree from a recognized institute of higher learning, ideally focused in Computer Science/IT or equivalent.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements.

A healthy work-life balance.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment.

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life & health insurance, medical care package, and many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We urgently need to fill this role so apply now!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.