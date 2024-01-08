Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



ROLE SYNOPSISArchitecture solves big complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a lower carbon future. We collaboratively work together to meet our customer’s needs. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of technology, to create an integrated, flexible, effective digital architecture for bp.Lead Architect is a new role in the Customer & Trading Architecture team, where we deliver digital solutions to engage our retail consumers, create efficiencies and support new business models using a good mix of COTS packages and innovative cloud native differentiator solutions on AWS technology stack for our B2C Consumers across the world.WHY YOU MATTER?A technologist at-heart, you are passionate in building outstanding products and services. You passionately believe in customer experience. You motivate and advise product teams across Customer & Trading areas to think about end-to-end customer experiences that are delivered on AWS technology stack whilst utilizing the latest design patterns and platform services. You stay ahead of innovative technologies identifying new opportunities, architectures, and standards to improve B2C Cloud Architecture and Technology standards across Customer & Trading.You believe that delivering leading technology solutions, at scale and at pace, depends on deep understanding of application design patterns, and fostering effective frameworks for managing technology across the organization. You are a strategic thinker, able to plan for the future but with a bias for short-term action. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking digital teams. You are confident and comfortable working across cultures.



· Team: You directly influence how different products design, build B2C consumer centric capabilities a good mix COTS packaged applications and AWS Cloud native technology stack. You will not just lead, but you will "do".

· Architecture: You understand AWS technology stack end to end and the integration with other platforms/solutions across the Enterprise and can apply these directly to business requirements to define Architectures. You can set principles/guidance for teams and act as a member of the Design Governance team across the B2C Architecture capabilities.

· Relationships: You will understand the needs of the different parts of our business, product teams, and our key technology ecosystems that interact with AWS, building strong relationships both inside and outside of bp. You will serve as a key link between the AWS Technology platform and Product teams. You will influence roadmaps across for product teams both working with the external vendor and within bp’s internal team.

· Technology: You have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in architecting, designing, and building application and services on the AWS technology stack.

· Evangelist: You will be the AWS technology platform evangelist for Customer & Trading, selling the different opportunities that can help us build a seamless customer experience across our core technology stacks.

· Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. We will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.

· Architecture leadership experience of delivering Consumer facing solutions at scale using AWS

· Good blend of Domain knowledge of Retail or CPG industry and Technical knowledge of AWS technology stack (IAAS, PAAS)

· 10+ years hands on experience in Cloud native architecture, design and deployment of industry leading consumer centric products on AWS and related technologies.

· Experience of architecting consumer facing mobile based commerce solutions at scale including integrations with commerce engines, payment and loyalty platforms.

· Ability to perform Solution Comparison, solution alternative analysis and putting forward recommendations to Senior Leaders across Business and Technology

· Experience of performing Application/Technology Rationalization analysis, roadmap, migration and modernization

· Ability to create Reference Architecture, Transition Architectures and Transformation Roadmaps for diverse Transformation Programmes

· Strong track record of delivering composable Architectures around API, Cloud, Headless and Microservices

· Good grasp of Technology Trends and map out its relevance and impact on Current State / Future State Architectures

· Good command across different domains of Solution Architectures like Business, Data, Application, Technology, Integration and Security to ensure they are blended into the Architecture and are Future Proof

· Develop and manage platform architecture through its lifecycle, technical design, design patterns, reusable frameworks, and best practices with the goal of providing solutions to Products and Programmes that will reduce total cost of ownership, service delivery cost, and increase Customer/Consumer satisfaction.

· 5 or more end to end projects leading AWS Solution Architecture and technology enablement at an enterprise level

· In-depth understanding of the capabilities and constraints AWS technology offerings. You accomplish exceptional delivery outcomes in a respectful and supportive way.

· Strong technical foundation and good awareness of advanced structured programming languages, relational database concepts and structures, structured system analysis and design methods.

· A clear grasp of software development and design thinking in an agile environment. You understand and advocate continuous delivery pipelines and DevOps. Hands on experience in delivery using CI/CD pipelines.

· Good knowledge of Azure, SAP, IoT will be added advantage.

· You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

· You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

· You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within innovation & engineering and the wider bp, applying cultural sensitivity.

· AWS Certified Solution Architect – Professional Certification



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis



