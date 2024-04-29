Lead Architect

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



bp is reinventing itself, and digital capability is at the core of this vision. Our Innovation and Engineering teams develop and maintain the strategic platforms that enable our future digital vision.

Our team’s purpose is to re-conceptualize identity issues discovering practical solutions enabling teams to build secure identity, authentication, authorization, resource management and governance systems to access digital content at scale.

As an identity architect, you form part of the identity platforms team, building identity products. You will work with customers to understand their requirements, provide recommendations and deliver solutions. You smartly prioritize delivery to meet the needs of multiple customers. You will use your identity and security experience to identify and recommend opportunities for bp to streamline the experience. Additionally, you will use your expertise to develop customer-facing guidance such as case studies, talks, and blog posts. Furthermore, you will contribute to the broader IAM community creating enduring capability.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the digital products you create. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and align with the digital strategy and roadmaps.

Technology: As a technologist, you will have an eye for emerging identity technologies and standards and have a passion for learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies and rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs, and processes enhance operational safety culture and improve our digital security.

Team: You will play an integral role in building the team's skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".

Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members inside and outside BP.

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in technology/Computer Science or equivalent work experience

Industry recognized certifications such as CISSP or equivalent work experience

ABOUT YOU

Confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, building, and supporting transformational enterprise-wide identity projects.

You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of IAM identity standards and IGA technology sets such as access control models, authentication protocols and identity life cycle governance.

You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.Understanding of cloud computing and modern identity architectures

Understanding of Agile IT Service Management (ITSM) and DevOps

Understanding of self-sovereign identity, DID and verifiable credentials

Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team.

You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

Proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment.

You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

Ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.#bparchitecture



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis



