Your Accountabilities:

Team: You directly influence product and service design. You are the lead architect and design authority building scalable and performant site networks using modern technologies and approaches such as SD-WAN, network function virtualization and SDN. You will not just lead, but you will "do". Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day.

Architecture: Like most large enterprises, some elements of our platform portfolio contain the most sophisticated technologies readily available. Other elements represent legacy investments. You will develop the service strategy, reference architectures, and roadmaps that will enable us to continually evolve and innovate our site connectivity services.

Relationships: You will understand the business drivers, challenges and emerging use cases that will influence our network strategy and trigger change in network products and capabilities. You will continuously scan the external market for relevant technologies, and you will recommend and introduce those technologies at scale and with pace. In addition to technical competency, you will collaborate with architects and partners in adjacent teams, to collect requirements and build them into future product releases.

Technology: You have a passion for learning and leading by example, and enjoy designing and building automated, virtualized, and secure communication networks. You possess broad knowledge of network and security products, solutions and vendors and an ability to rapidly adapt new technologies to enhance and optimize services.

Safety and Compliance: You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Essential Experience:

Deep knowledge in retail PoS, associated terminal devices and the relevant architecture of these devices. Broad knowledge of the retail connectivity requirements and be able to influence the design and integration of these services.

Specialist in designing wired and wireless local area network solutions from the top tier vendors, specifically Cisco, Juniper and Aruba Networks. Broad functional knowledge of wireless and wired switching standards, products, and features, with experience designing zero trust networks using network access control systems.

Specialist in designing multi-domain hybrid wan networks achieving scalable and flexible topologies and local internet egress. Current functional knowledge of leading software defined WAN, acceleration and security technologies including Versa networks, Palo Alto, zScaler, Riverbed, Aruba and Juniper. You take pride in creating modern architectures that utilize the latest innovations.

In depth and current knowledge of layer 1, 2 and 3 network transport solutions, to include DWDM, MPLS, LTE/5G, Ethernet, WIFI, GRE and IPsec based VPNs. You are an experienced designer of multi-homed edge solutions utilizing exterior routing protocols, performance, and policy-based routing to achieve optimized, differentiated and highly available overlay networks.

Specialist in designing network service applications, broad technical knowledge of DDI solutions that perform on a truly global network infrastructure.

Deep knowledge of automation systems and solutions, you will take pride in being able to deliver simplified and highly automated network systems that are pro-active over reactive.

You possess a solid grasp of the security practices and solutions needed to maintain and secure an enterprise grade branch network. You understand the security considerations and challenges inherent to evolving and modernizing a network of such scale and criticality. You will architect secure networks utilizing segmentation, content filtering, intrusion detection and protection systems to protect our digital assets.

Experience as a design authority for teams of architects and engineers. You accomplish outstanding outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt techniques to drive meaningful product experiences.



Plus:

Degree in computer science, information science, or engineering based.

Exposure to adjacent technology domains such as edge computing, and cyber-security.

Powerful interpersonal skills including the ability to relate sophisticated topics in simple and accessible language.



