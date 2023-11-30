Lead Architect - Refining & Products Trading

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Join us at bp's Trading & Shipping arm as the Middle Office Trading Lead Architect, where you'll play a pivotal role in shaping the design and architecture of our dynamic Middle Office Oil and Low Carbon trading systems. Your primary focus will involve collaborating closely with a diverse range of collaborators, including business leaders, technology experts, and developers. You'll spearhead the evaluation of new technologies, ensuring these systems align with regulatory standards while fostering collaboration with various IT teams.As the architect of our Middle Office Oil, Bio-fuels and Low Carbon trading systems, you won't be hands-on with coding. Instead, your expertise will drive the strategic vision and direction, bolstering our valuation and exposure services. Exceptional communication skills are a cornerstone of this role. You'll take charge of managing senior customers and nurturing relationships across all levels of our organisation, and within the Architecture field community of practice.We are seeking an enthusiastic individual deeply passionate about technology, equipped with robust leadership abilities, and adept at communication. Your proactive approach and dedication to innovation will be instrumental in charting the course for the future of our trading systems.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES



Architecture: You rigorously develop and maintain core enterprise architecture deliverables such as Technical Reference Models, Tech-radars, Key Design Decisions and Reference Architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the digital products you create and actively seek new and emerging technologies which will advance bp’s IT capability and lead experiments in their adoption.

Technology : As a technologist, you will have an eye for emerging new technologies and standards and have a passion for learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies and rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial approach.



: As a technologist, you will have an eye for emerging new technologies and standards and have a passion for learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies and rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial approach. Safety and Compliance : The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs, and processes enhance operational safety culture and improve our digital security.



: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs, and processes enhance operational safety culture and improve our digital security. Team : You will play an integral role in building the team's ability while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".



: You will play an integral role in building the team's ability while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do". Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members inside and outside bp.



ABOUT YOU



Confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, building, and supporting entrepreneurial enterprise-wide projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of development lifecycles. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Understanding of Agile IT Service Management (ITSM) and DevOps.

Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

Proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

Ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.



Leadership & EQ

You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly so that everyone can understand and learn.

You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within I&E & the wider bp, applying cultural sensitivity.

You apply judgement and common sense at scale.

You align with bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

Desired skills:

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science or equivalent work experience

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.