Lead Architect- Supply Chain

Job summary

Role Synopsis:

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models.

You are the Lead Architect for some of our critical Product Lines, Products and Services. A technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will motivate and inspire a project delivery or Product team to deliver robust and cost-effective IT solutions. You will stay ahead of innovative technologies and demonstrate your understanding through effective and rapid delivery. The choices you make will define the fitness for purpose of our IT capabilities and ultimately the success of our business.

You believe that delivering an effective solution depends on several key factors: a deep understanding of business need; rigorous project planning (with a bias for short-term action); and fostering strong relationships. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery-focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking IT departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. You are confident working across cultures and can help make sure the voice of each team member is heard.



At I&E, all the roles are within Chapters. While your role will continue to remain within the Chapter, your initial activities described below may change over time.



Key Accountabilities:

Team: You lead a delivery team by influence. Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day.

Developing the capability of your teams to deliver the most agile and commercially cost-effective solutions is one of your top priorities.



Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and IT. You will understand the long-term needs of the solution you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP.



Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the IT capabilities you develop. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the IT strategy and roadmaps.



Technology: You are an excellent technologist, you have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.



Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Essential Education: A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science or equivalent work experience

Essential Experience:

Experience of Solution Architecting products across Supply Chain mainly around Supplier Experience, Intelligent Planning (Supply Chain Planning, Integrated planning with S&OP, Demand Sensing), Asset Management, Inventory management/optimisation and Logistics Management.

A confirmed background in Solution and Enterprise architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering large IT projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Knowledge of Packaged products like SAP, Kinaxis and AWS tech platform is required.

Industry experience of working in Consumer Product Goods (CPG) or Retail

Track record of developing and deploying Architecture for large transformation Programmes with a good mix of Packaged Applications and home-grown differentiator Products

Ability to create, Data/Application/Integration/Technology Architecture views of the Solution Architecture

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment.

You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges

PLUS

You have had exposure to adjacent technology domains such as other platforms, networks, and cyber security.

You have good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Technical capability:

Essential:

Cloud & Serverless Architecture

Enterprise & Platform Architecture

Requirements Definition and Management

Solution Architecture

Technical Specialism

Professional Development

Systems Integration, Microservices, API enablement

Innovation

Desirable:

Software Engineering

Cloud Engineering

Systems Design

User Experience Analysis

Systems Development Management

Business Modelling

Data Analysis

Database Design

Leadership and EQ:

You notice morale within your team and work to positively influence this.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You are an effective team player, naturally looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others and build trust-based relationships with leaders and employees across I&E and BP , applying cultural sensitivity.

You are self-aware and actively seek input from others on impact and effectiveness.

You apply judgment and common sense at scale – you’re able to use insight and good judgment to deliver commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions, and to respond to situations as they arise.

You comply with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

Desirable Criteria:

Defined and managed reference architectures.

Higher levels of proficiency in one or more relevant skills or competences deeper and more comprehensive experience, specifically in more complex and bigger projects experience in managing people.

Higher levels of relevant accreditation or certifications.

Good command on solution architecture across Packaged Applications and Home grown solutions