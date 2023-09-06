Lead Architect - Wells and Subsuface

Job summary

Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role Synopsis

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality.

Architecture is a collaborative discipline, playing a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp.

Key Accountabilities

Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures and maintain core enterprise architecture deliverables such as Key Design Decisions and Reference Architectures, always seeking practical solutions that optimise and re-use capabilities. You care passionately about the integrity of the digital products you design and actively seek new and emerging technologies which will advance bp’s Digital capability.

Business Area: Produce comprehensive business architectures, seeking to accelerate time to value through reuse and driving a modular, connected technology landscape. Working closely with business stakeholders, tech leads and developers you will build Digital Roadmaps by evaluating new technologies, ensuring regulatory compliance and collaborating with other IT teams to drive standardisation and efficiency.



Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions, and bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.

Team: You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will act as a point of escalation to product squads, mediating and resolving technical related conflicts. You will not just lead, but "do".

Relationships: Build strong partnerships across the business and Digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of bp.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Essential Education

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science or equivalent work experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

A confirmed background in solution architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering digital products. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Deep experience solving complex business and technology problems. Applying judgement and experience to unlock business value.

A proven grasp of solution architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

Understanding and experience with cloud and integration platforms including best practices related to API led integration patterns.

Experience working with and developing digital products on major application development platforms especially Azure.

You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Able to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Experience developing others to build architecture capability across the discipline.

Exposure to adjacent technology domains such as other platforms, networks, and cyber security.

Technical capability:

Essential:

Solution Architecture, secure by design

Technical specialism in cloud architectures preferably Azure

Microservice Architectures

Excellent communication skills

Agile and Product Management Core Practices

Creativity and Innovation

Desirable:

Experience in oil and gas industry, associated functional/data concepts and technology stack (such as SLB, Landmark)Awareness of license to operate/safety critical processes.

Knowledge of data platform architecture and design preferably the Open Group OSDU Data Platform and/or Azure Data Management for Energy.

Azure Technologies Databricks Data Factory Synapse/Fabric Logic Apps SQL Server Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Remote Graphics

Data Management concepts and tooling

Storage Strategies and Technologies

Emerging Technology Monitoring

Higher levels of relevant accreditation or certifications e.g. TOGAF, Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Leadership and EQ:

You notice morale within your team and work to positively influence this.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You are an effective team player, naturally looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others and build trust-based relationships with leaders and employees across Innovation & Engineering and bp, applying cultural sensitivity.

You are self-aware and actively seek input from others on impact and effectiveness.

You apply judgment and common sense at scale – you’re able to use insight and good judgment to deliver commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions, and to respond to situations as they arise.

You comply with bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

Flexible Working

In Innovation & Engineering we are committed to the provision of flexible working arrangements. Agile or flexible working encompasses a wide range of working options which support individuals to their full potential. It is more than ad-hoc home working or part time working, it’s about finding the best way and role modelling bp’s IT technology to get a job done, that works well for both the business and our employees.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



