Lead BA - Gas Solution Delivery Lead

The Technology teams supporting Trading & Shipping are multi-functional teams responsible for creating premier, customer led, cross-business entity user experiences, solutions, services, and platforms that generate value for bp in current and new markets.
This role will sit in the Technology space supporting the Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA) Gas business and will sit within the Enterprise Technology team. This role is based in Houston, TX and will have their activity led by the Principal Product Manager.
The Gas Solution Delivery Lead role is essentially an experienced lead business analyst, who can demonstrate their functional experience to lead by example and manage a team of junior and senior business analysts to support our natural gas business for both wholesale and retail gas. The successful candidate will possess functional and technical knowledge in the ETRM industry and the ability to work both autonomously and collaboratively within a fast-paced, distributed, agile environment. This role combines knowledge from traditional product management, business analysis, agile delivery, and project management with a focus on gas trading and risk management background.
What are we looking for in this role?
You are an accomplished and experienced business analyst with an interest in helping our business and internal team members understand and break down complex problems across the front to back ETRM space. You are energetic and have a passion for improving the user experience. You are a quick learner that enjoys the challenge of dealing with issues that have no precedence or clear root cause. You enjoy working collaboratively with a team of versatile developers and analysts. You take pride in relationship building with your business collaborator. You have a passion to bolster your stakeholder’s confidence that they have someone they can count on to help improve the systems they use. You enjoy mentoring and sharing your functional knowledge and experience with junior resources. You have a keen eye for seeing the true goals behind business requests and can efficiently recommend meaningful solutions. You like a challenge.
A day in the life in this role includes managing a team of diverse individuals, fielding production issues, using your functional background and skills to work on new integration activities or new projects, eliciting requirements for new features on our long-term road map, and providing inter-team support for all things related to front to back-office solutions. The role will be supporting our Gas businesses on their ETRM and in-house applications (which includes Openlink Endur) and will also provide an opportunity to learn new things in the GPTA environment.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a related degree
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
DESIRABLE CRITERIA
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
ETRM, Openlink Endur
