Lead BA - Gas Solution Delivery Lead

IT&S Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

The Technology teams supporting Trading & Shipping are multi-functional teams responsible for creating premier, customer led, cross-business entity user experiences, solutions, services, and platforms that generate value for bp in current and new markets.

This role will sit in the Technology space supporting the Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA) Gas business and will sit within the Enterprise Technology team. This role is based in Houston, TX and will have their activity led by the Principal Product Manager.

The Gas Solution Delivery Lead role is essentially an experienced lead business analyst, who can demonstrate their functional experience to lead by example and manage a team of junior and senior business analysts to support our natural gas business for both wholesale and retail gas. The successful candidate will possess functional and technical knowledge in the ETRM industry and the ability to work both autonomously and collaboratively within a fast-paced, distributed, agile environment. This role combines knowledge from traditional product management, business analysis, agile delivery, and project management with a focus on gas trading and risk management background.

You are an accomplished and experienced business analyst with an interest in helping our business and internal team members understand and break down complex problems across the front to back ETRM space. You are energetic and have a passion for improving the user experience. You are a quick learner that enjoys the challenge of dealing with issues that have no precedence or clear root cause. You enjoy working collaboratively with a team of versatile developers and analysts. You take pride in relationship building with your business collaborator. You have a passion to bolster your stakeholder’s confidence that they have someone they can count on to help improve the systems they use. You enjoy mentoring and sharing your functional knowledge and experience with junior resources. You have a keen eye for seeing the true goals behind business requests and can efficiently recommend meaningful solutions. You like a challenge.

A day in the life in this role includes managing a team of diverse individuals, fielding production issues, using your functional background and skills to work on new integration activities or new projects, eliciting requirements for new features on our long-term road map, and providing inter-team support for all things related to front to back-office solutions. The role will be supporting our Gas businesses on their ETRM and in-house applications (which includes Openlink Endur) and will also provide an opportunity to learn new things in the GPTA environment.

Lead a diverse team of business analysts, providing business delivery and functional support of an Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) system across a large user base.

Work closely with the Principal Product Manager to lead conflict resolution and agreements.

Mentor and support the development and growth of more junior business analysts by sharing your functional knowledge and expertise in the ETRM industry

Serve as the functional lead and primary scrum master for all work, plan and coordinate all scrums, sprint planning and retrospective sessions and daily stand-ups. Ensuring sprints are right-sized, resource balanced and achievable.

Lead the backlog grooming activities as part of scrum prioritization activities

Ensure transparent communication with business collaborators as to the progress of work throughout the lifecycle of the change and release management process.

Lead the business requirement gathering and documentation for prioritized enhancements, projects, and defects in our change management repository (Azure DevOps)

Work with development team to make sure that developed items meet the business requirements before going through a formal release management cycle.

Help drive consistency and efficiency through active leadership within the team

Maintain and build key relationships with external IT teams and our internal business collaborators

Standardize and reinforce processes for eliciting requirements, designing and validating system functionality

Ensure solutions meet design-to-operate principles and plans effective transition to operations

Ensure solutions delivers benefits that drive towards longer term strategic solutions

Monitor issues in Service Now and provide support to the business by meeting the resolution SLAs and ensuring the team is adhering to the support processes with appropriate level of communication to the collaborators and documentation in the Service Now.

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a related degree

5+ years’ functional experience and support of Commodities trade lifecycle and energy trading/ETRM systems (Endur or similar)

8+ years’ functional experience as a Business Analyst in energy trading industry

15+ years’ overall experience in IT industry with broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Ability to demonstrate or build business knowledge through meaningful partnerships.

Demonstrable experience leading teams and capabilities to deliver complex projects and support

High self-motivation and strong delivery focus.

Ethical, honest, fair and of high integrity

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment

Embraces a culture of change and agility with an ability to adapt and work well with a fast-moving team

Deep ability to communicate, collaborate and influence cross-discipline problem solving effectively to facilitate discussion and the development of alternatives or different approaches and to achieve business outcomes. Able to demonstrate ability to be relatable to tech and non-tech partners. Ability to decompose complex processes into straight-forward solutions

Understands system architectures and can effectively handle changes across multiple products and projects to ensure that the integrity of upstream or downstream dependencies is maintained

Ability to take an integrated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by actively identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions

Deep functional domain expertise in the natural gas industry

Functional ETRM Experience with Back-Office knowledge (Accounting, Settlements, Tax)

Openlink Endur Experience using version 18 or higher

Experience with the use of Azure DevOps (or similar tooling) and the Agile methodology

Experience with the use of Service Now (or similar tooling)

Continuous learning and improvement approach (for themselves and others)

Experience with designing new functionality and processes that have enhanced the business user experience in Endur

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



ETRM, Openlink Endur



