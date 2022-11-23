Here at bp, we are recruiting for a Lead Business Analyst! In this role, you will be responsible for eliciting, defining and managing technical requirements for a sprint team through creation of user stories and supporting material!
The role will enable the definition of requirements and user stories for product development, improving processes and systems, reducing their costs, enhancing their sustainability, and the quantification of potential business benefits. Furthermore, it is expected that collaborative creation and iteration of viable specifications and acceptance criteria in preparation for the deployment of digital products is a key aspect of this role.
This role will also be involved in Data & Analytics initiatives, accountable for requirements analysis and management, determining the most appropriate means to represent business requirements in the context of data product features and capabilities, data platform functions and features.