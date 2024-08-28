Lead Business Analyst - Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

You will orchestrate the development of our most critical IT initiatives, guiding both strategy and execution. You will gain an understanding of the business through collaboration with business leaders, enabling their vision by translating it into comprehensive, actionable plans. With your deep expertise in business analysis and use of innovative tools, you will ensure that our solutions not only align with business objectives but also drive innovation and deliver exceptional value. Your leadership will be pivotal in mentoring other business analysts, optimising processes, reducing costs, enhancing sustainability, and quantifying business outcomes. You will play a key role in steering the organisation toward its long-term strategic goals.



What you will deliver:

• Investigate Business Problems - Analyze and understand complex commodity trading business challenges, identifying and defining value streams that improve benefits and drive strategic outcomes.

• Lead and Facilitate Scrum Ceremonies - Provide leadership in all Scrum ceremonies, ensuring that roles and responsibilities are clearly understood and aligned with the unique demands of a trading environment.

• Craft Strategic User Stories - Develop detailed, precise User Stories and Acceptance Criteria, rooted in a deep business understanding, using sophisticated design thinking and agile principles.

• Strategically Manage Product Backlogs - Partner with the Product Owner to prioritize and refine the product backlog, ensuring it addresses the most critical and complex trading business needs.

• Mentor and empower the team - Continuously refine and enhance user stories with the Scrum team, mentoring team members to deepen their domain knowledge of the trading space and agile practices

• Solutions Oriented - Oversee solutions delivery, ensuring they not only meet acceptance criteria but also effectively address the underlying business problems and user needs in commodity trading.

• Facilitate Insightful Sprint Reviews - Lead sprint reviews that showcase progress, gather insightful feedback from collaborators, and drive continuous improvement in solving complex trading challenges.

• Handle Critical Dependencies and Business Change - Strategically manage dependencies, risks, and issues, using Scrum of Scrum techniques to navigate the intricacies of the business environment. Lead business change initiatives, ensuring smooth transitions and alignment with organizational goals.

• Champion Ethical Standards - Uphold and embody the organization's Code of Conduct, consistently demonstrating our core values and behaviours while addressing the complexities of the organisation.

As a Lead Business Analyst, you will be an integral part of a diverse, successful team of software engineers, business analysts, and other professionals across Singapore, Malaysia, and our global offices. You will lead collaborative efforts with our global teams to build, enhance, and maintain bp's critical digital applications used by our trading business.

You will work closely with senior business leaders in Refining & Product Trading, including traders, analysts, operators, risk managers, and other key functions. Your role will be to deeply understand their strategic needs, driving the delivery of innovative solutions that meet their expectations and align with bp's overarching strategy and values.

You will help cultivate a team culture that prioritises innovation, continuous learning, and constructive feedback. In this leadership role, you will have opportunities to further develop your expertise, share your insights, and mentor colleagues while fostering strong relationships with partners. Additionally, you will enjoy a flexible and supportive work environment that promotes work-life balance and overall well-being.



Experience and Skills:

• Extensive experience in agile business analysis and design thinking, with a proven record of delivering strategic solutions in the commodity trading industry or an equivalent field.

• Significant hands-on business analysis experience, particularly within complex Agile environments related to trading or similar sectors.

• Exceptional leadership and communication skills, capable of influencing and effectively communicating ideas at all levels within the organization.

• Advanced creative and analytical problem-solving abilities, especially in addressing the complex challenges specific to commodity trading.

• Expertise in resolving conflicting ideas and demands with clarity and diplomatic skill.

• Superior written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to convey complex trading concepts clearly.

• Highly self-motivated and able to lead and work independently while driving team success in a trading context.

• Demonstrated ability to mentor and lead teams, fostering a collaborative and high-performing environment.

• Strong passion for Digital Innovation, particularly in implementing advanced solutions.

• Embraces change and agility, adept at navigating and leading through day to day business challenges.

• Considers broader perspectives and impacts in decision-making, ensuring alignment with strategic trading goals.

• Demonstrates self-awareness, actively seeking feedback to enhance leadership effectiveness.

• Applies sound judgment to make informed, pragmatic decisions, balancing risk and opportunity within trading scenarios.

• Exemplifies the highest standards of integrity, consistently adhering to bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrating strong leadership and values.

• High cultural fluency and sensitivity and able work effectively in diverse, global trading environments.

Good to Have:

• Deep knowledge of commodity trading processes and practices, or a demonstrated commitment to mastering them.

• Experience leading global, cross-functional teams, and collaborating with business customers and users at a strategic level, particularly within the trading industry.

• A proactive attitude, with a strong commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions tailored to the trading organisation.

• Expertise in Data Management, Data Science, and their application in driving value within the energy trading sector.

• Proficiency with Azure DevOps (ADO) or similar tools, especially in complex project environments relevant to trading.

• Knowledge of SQL, PowerShell, Python, or similar technologies used in trading environments.

Education and Qualifications:

• A degree in a relevant field or equivalent substantial work experience, preferably within the commodities trading industry.

• Professional certifications in Business Analytics, Agile, or Scrum at an advanced or leadership level, with a focus on trading applications.



