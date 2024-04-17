Lead Business Analyst- Transaction Monitoring

Job summary

BP is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.

BP operates a discipline-based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

This role is a member of the trading & shipping, innovation & engineering, trade compliance team.

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills.

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platforms.

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Experience in the trading or financial division by analyzing, implementing, and supporting trade surveillance solutions.

Experience in trading compliance, understanding business transaction flow and transaction data is essential.

Experience working on at least one globally traded market, preferably commodities Futures.

Experience delivering order book and transaction monitoring applications, with a deep understanding of the underlying algorithms used to identify potential market manipulation.

Experience operating large, complex systems in the AWS cloud.

Broad understanding of regional market abuse regulations, such as MAR and REMIT.

Delivery experience using Agile/Scrum and associated tools.

Experience working with geographically remote business partners and teams.

Strong communication skills and ability to talk at different levels across the organization.

Ability to engage and influence and able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key.

Continuous learning and improvement attitude (for themselves and others) and be able to work autonomously.

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods understanding of Product Based delivery.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and partners up to senior executive level.

Experience working with market abuse and surveillance product Scila

Experience working on gas, oil, and power traded markets.

Experience in building reports using PowerBI or similar tools.

Knowledge of AWS services and their suitability for different types of workloads.

Experience delivering IT led projects.

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile attitude and focus on customer, product, and team to generate value.

Technical Specialism - The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product, or application area.

Configuration management and release - The lifecycle planning, control, and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software, and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification, and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

Documentation and knowledge sharing - The systematic management of vital knowledge to add new value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing, and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications.

Information security - The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability, and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation, and relevant standards.

Metrics definition and Instrumentation - The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

Service operations and resiliency - The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities is required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead.

Source control and code management - The practice of tracking and managing changes to code to help to resolve conflicts when merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of standard methodologies such as using pull requests and trunk-based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks.

Coaching - Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

Collaboration - The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities, and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and dedication can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user centric.

Facilitation - Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manner.

Mentoring - Provides a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the purpose of the mentee’s growth, learning, and career development. Often there is an emphasis on organizational goals, culture, career goals, advice on professional development, and work-life balance.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.