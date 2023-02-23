Job summary

Our business is the exploration, production, refining, trading and distribution of energy. This is what we do, and we do it on a truly global scale. With a workforce of 80,000 employees, BP operates with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. Every day, we serve millions of customers around the world. We are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.





RPT Trading and Shipping is an organisation that brings together a world-class trading team comprising the trading activities of BP in the Oil, Gas, Power, Chemicals, Finance and Shipping markets. RPT Trading and Shipping has a distinct capability through its people, risk management approach, and systems and control processes. IST creates value by combining these capabilities with the dynamic and material asset base of BP. An opportunity for a Lead Cargo Assurance Specialist to support the RPTAP based trading activities is now available.



The post of Lead Cargo Assurance Specialist sits within the RPTAP Trading and Shipping Cargo Assurance team. The team is responsible for minimising cargo losses, quality degradation, cargo Inspector HSE audits and other related issues. It also has a broader Global role in providing advice and assurance on the suitability and efficiency of the various transportation / storage / refining assets that RPT currently use or are likely to use in the future. This now includes Global LNG assets

Roles & Responsibilities:

The Lead Cargo Assurance Specialist will be a key provider of product, crude and gas (LPG and LNG) expertise to IST.

Work closely with the trading benches and advise traders and operators on best practises with respect to all aspects of cargo quantity and quality.

Provide support to all users on other aspects of cargo assurance, inspection and measurement.

Develop inspection quality standards and guidelines where necessary.

Provide HSE & competence assessments of 3rd party contractors within framework of the Operational Management System (OMS).

Work closely with the Business Development Team on projects and new business where analytical and cargo assurance expertise is required.

Work with other companies to produce International Standards for Cargo Inspection under the auspices of the Energy Institute and American Petroleum Institute.

Managing the relationship and performance with the Inspection, Expeditor and Additive Companies

Provide expediting services on board crude, product and gas tankers.

Provide expertise on Crude Oil Washing of tankers, tank cleaning and transportation of oil and gas on ships.

The primary interface with the Inspection, Expeditor and Additive Companies.

Provide direction to inspection companies on day-to-day issues include invoice queries.

Audit inspection companies and laboratories for compliance with industry standards.

Provide guidance regarding inspection service to IST

Ensuring Framework Agreements comply with BP Standards by coordinating through BP Legal and obtaining advice from BP Procurement teams.

Prosecute and defend cargo claims for cargo transfers.

Provide guidance on sampling and testing of fixed LNG systems and gas correlation testing.

Experience

Have practical background in oil analysis and testing procedures.

Have significant industry experience, covering technical, operational and commercial aspects of oil and gas cargoes. Having a background in the oil-trading environment would be an advantage.

Have a good sense of operational and commercial awareness.

Have a high degree of communication, presentation and interpersonal skills and the ability to influence at all levels – both within BP and with 3rd parties.

Have a proven track record as an accomplished business traveller, the successful candidate will need to work with other cultures for extended periods and will have to demonstrate the ability to be both creative and innovative.

The candidate should have a certified background in chemistry or practical analytical experience.

This includes, but is not exhaustive -The successful candidate will:The Cargo Assurance team comprises of a small number of individuals who each have specific fields of expertise that tends to cross a wide range of boundaries. On this basis it is essential that the successful candidate is a good team player.#LI-onsite