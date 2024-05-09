Lead Cargo Assurance Specialist

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

This role sits within the RPT Asia Pacific Cargo Assurance team. The team is responsible for minimising cargo losses, quality degradation, cargo Inspector HSE audits and other related issues. It also has a broader Global role in providing advice and assurance on the suitability and efficiency of the various transportation / storage / refining assets that RPT currently use or are likely to use in the future. This now includes Global LNG assets.

Roles & Responsibilities:

• This individual will be a key provider of product, crude and gas (LPG and LNG) expertise to RPT.

• Work closely with the trading benches and advise traders, charterers, and operators on best practise with respect to all aspects of cargo quantity and quality.

• Provide support to all users on other elements of cargo assurance, inspection, and measurement.

• Develop inspection quality standards and guidelines where necessary.

• Provide HSE & competence assessments of 3rd party contractors within framework of the Operational Management System (OMS).

• Partner with the Business Development team on projects and new business where analytical and cargo assurance expertise is required.

• Work with other companies to produce International Standards for Cargo Inspection under the auspices of the Energy Institute and American Petroleum Institute.

This includes:

- Provide expediting services on board crude, product, and gas tankers.

- Provide expertise on Crude Oil Washing of tankers, tank cleaning and transportation of oil and gas on ships.

- Provide direction to inspection companies on day-to-day issues.

-Audit inspection companies and laboratories for compliance with industry standards.- Provide guidance regarding inspection service to RPT.Prosecute and defend cargo claims for cargo transfers.

- Provide guidance on sampling and testing of fixed LNG systems and gas correlation testing.

The successful candidate will:

• Have practical background in oil analysis and testing procedures.

• Have significant industry experience, covering technical, operational and commercial aspects of oil and gas cargoes.

• A background in the oil-trading environment would be an advantage.

• Have a good sense of operational and commercial awareness.

• Have a high degree of communication, presentation and interpersonal skills and the ability to influence at all levels – both within BP and with 3rd parties.

• Have a proven track record as an accomplished business traveler, the successful candidate will need to work with other cultures for extended periods and will have to demonstrate the ability to be both creative and innovative.

Core Competencies:

• Performance Bias - takes responsibility for achieving, challenging safety, environment, and business goals.

• Business Awareness - displays awareness of the broader impact of actions on colleagues, community, and environment.

• Leading People - Uses a range of styles to influence and gain enrolment.

• Partnership and Teamwork - Actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners, or networks.

• Wise Decisions - Anticipates future situations and plans ahead to meet them.

• Innovation - Thinks outside the normal parameters, takes unusual perspectives on situations, challenges.

Technical Competencies:

• Understanding of physical trading and operations

• Refinery Knowledge

• Paralegal / Contracts

• Shipping

• Cargo Assurance

• Preference for a certified background in chemistry and/or practical analytical experience.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

