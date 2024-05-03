Lead Category Buyer - 12 Month FTC

The Lead Category Buyer works in partnership with our branded suppliers to present customers with the right products at competitive prices. Enticing them into bigger baskets through personalised, market-leading promotions, and thereby growing both sales, profit and supplier income.

In this role, you will have individual buying responsibility for one or more product categories, and also take ownership for leading initiatives or projects within the team. You may also have responsibility for leading 1-2 Buying Assistants.

Key Responsibilities

Responsible for supporting the Buying Manager in crafting the strategic direction of the branded trading offer and mentoring the team to improve short, medium and longer-term deliverables.

Lead larger turnover categories, including purchasing, ranging, and ongoing category management

Develop and implement category plans (including supporting category buyers) to ensure delivery of sales, margin, and income targets

Build, handle, and maintain supplier relationships to source products, negotiate cost prices and optimise income to maximise profit

Work with suppliers and marketing to develop shop promotions which drive incremental sales and margin, and acquire new customers

Maximise the opportunities across new and emerging channels (i.e. digital) present and take the lead in this space as required

Work closely with supply chain to support supplier management of stock availability and optimised working capital, coupled with robust forecasting to ensure strong store availability

In conjunction with space planning; identify, develop and implement range, layout and equipment opportunities (macro and micro) to maximise sales and customer impact

Key Skills:

Previous experience partnering with and building strong third party relationships to deliver outstanding performance

Experienced retail buyer, or relevant equivalent experience within a trading environment

Experience of remaining highly motivated whilst handling pressures associated with high intensity / high profile role

Strong team-working skills with the ability to collaborate cross functionally with the wider business

Highly numerate with strong analytical and MS Office skills

Strong communicator with exceptional negotiation skills and the ability to tailor language and style dependent on audience

This role is based in our Milton Keynes office 2/3 days per week with some travel to stores/suppliers as needed

This role is a 12 month Fixed Term Contract positon

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.