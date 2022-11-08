Job summary

Grade G Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Lead Commercial Developer

Location – 3 Days Canary Wharf 2 Days working from home



Do you want to join a company whose aim is to make a real difference to the sustainability of our planet? BP is on a journey to transform our business to do just that. It won’t be straight forward and there will be challenges along the way, we are up for it, are you?



Trading & Supply (T&S) is BP’s face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power and finance. Its role is to improve Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and IT skills underpinned by a dedicated finance, control and compliance infrastructure.



The Commercial Development team supports the strategic growth ambitions of the trading business. It is instrumental in progressing a wide range of business growth initiatives, generated by the trading benches and origination teams, and ensures effective governance processes for new opportunities and nimble and efficient delivery.



This is a high-profile role that is expected to execute a high degree of commercial acumen engaging with a diverse stakeholder set partnering with Front Office trading benches, Marketing and Origination as well as key functional teams. It is an outstanding development opportunity to work in a highly dynamic trading and origination environment supporting delivery of commercial activity within T&S.



Key accountabilities

Partner with the commercial deal teams and key stakeholder in reviewing options and developing business requirements to craft business growth opportunities.

Project manage delivery of new opportunities, leading the management of change activities and ensuring business readiness for go-live.

Lead the design and delivery of high-quality business cases, management information and assurance materials to enable deal decision making across the deal life cycle.

Ensure effective communication at every stage of the deal life cycle, understanding any issues and addressing functional concerns.

Provide expertise on investment assurance and approval processes, ensuring governance requirements are met and enabling the business to gain support for new opportunities.

Lead post project implementation reviews.

Support the co-ordination and prioritisation of new deal opportunities.

Essential Education

Educated to degree level or equivalent, finance or business degree preferable.

Essential experience and job requirements

Prior experience in Trading, Shipping, Bio Energy or other relevant commercial activity with a keen interest to gain exposure to commercial decision making

Strong commercial acuity, understanding of commercial risks & rewards

Understanding of risk management processes

Interest to develop understanding of bp’s trading operations and commercial priorities and talent potential for future growth in T&S commercial roles

Skills and Behaviours

Ability to build co-operative and trustful relationships with senior management and a diverse range of partners/stakeholders by visibly supporting their efforts while maintaining the independence of a control role.

Ability to handle potential conflicts and apply interpersonal and analytical skills to facilitate positive outcomes.

Strong numerical/financial skills

Able to achieve success by influence and often without having executive authority

Able to act quickly and conclusively in a fast-paced environment.

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Experience in commercial project management

Experience in strategic change management