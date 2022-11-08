Grade G Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.
Lead Commercial Developer
Location – 3 Days Canary Wharf 2 Days working from home
Do you want to join a company whose aim is to make a real difference to the sustainability of our planet? BP is on a journey to transform our business to do just that. It won’t be straight forward and there will be challenges along the way, we are up for it, are you?
Trading & Supply (T&S) is BP’s face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power and finance. Its role is to improve Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and IT skills underpinned by a dedicated finance, control and compliance infrastructure.
The Commercial Development team supports the strategic growth ambitions of the trading business. It is instrumental in progressing a wide range of business growth initiatives, generated by the trading benches and origination teams, and ensures effective governance processes for new opportunities and nimble and efficient delivery.
This is a high-profile role that is expected to execute a high degree of commercial acumen engaging with a diverse stakeholder set partnering with Front Office trading benches, Marketing and Origination as well as key functional teams. It is an outstanding development opportunity to work in a highly dynamic trading and origination environment supporting delivery of commercial activity within T&S.
Key accountabilities