Lead Commercial Development

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Role synopsis

Reporting to the Commercial Development Senior Manager, the Commercial Development Lead is a commercial support and control position within IST Finance. It will be accountable for facilitating origination and delivery of functional assurances related to business growth and strategic opportunities by:

Providing insight for structuring transactions and identifying risks.

Linking the various commodity and asset business partner strategies.

Supporting the development of regional cross commodity strategies.

Assessing strategic fit, key risks and economic attractiveness.

Expediting relevant functional assurance & management approvals.

Managing the process required to operationalize approved deals

The post holder is expected to work with minimal supervision and to network independently with key partners. The position offers an excellent opportunity to develop leadership and strategic thinking skills while expanding networks within the commercial, functional and technical subject areas.

Key accountabilities

The role is accountable for managing a range of commercial and functional issues in support of the Global Oil America’s Growth Agenda. The following activities are specifically within the remit of the Commercial Development Lead:

Manage implementation of commercial opportunities from inception through operation, including developing a project plan, guiding relevant resources throughout the process, and ensuring successful commercial delivery

Provide input into deal structure and terms to improve benefits for BP

Maintain working relationships with commercial and functional teams across BP businesses to gather relevant input to business cases and to provide decision makers with balanced information about potential deals

Drive functional assurance commiserate with the risk of the growth activity effectively identifying risks and risk mitigations to decision makers

Support implementation of major endorsed commercial strategies, e.g. Latin America strategy, Biofuels, Bench Strategies, Low Carbon, Affiliate business support, etc.

Provide support in driving the Assurance and Approval Operating Standard supporting the Commercial Development Senior Manager in the preparation of business cases (AtNs and FMs), economics, and approval documents that align with BP standards and facilitate selection of the best growth opportunities for BPEssential experience and job requirements

Essential Experience and Education

Bachelor’s Degree

High level of energy and enthusiasm towards new challenges

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to build and maintain productive working relationships and to influence individuals at all levels within the organization

Strong commercial acumen

Demonstrated ability to influence outcomes through inquiry and problem solving

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Strong project management skills and the ability to coordinate activities across multi-disciplinary teams without formal authority

Comprehensive understanding of project economics

Strong understanding of key controls used in IST to mitigate risks

Familiarity with balance sheet analysis and approaches of funding projects and companies

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.