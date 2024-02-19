Lead Commercial Development

Entity:Finance
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Location – 3 Days Canary Wharf 2 Days working from home.
Do you want to join a company whose aim is to make a real difference to the sustainability of our planet? BP is on a journey to transform our business to do just that. It won’t be straight forward and there will be challenges along the way, we are up for it, are you?
Trading & Supply (T&S) is BP’s face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power and finance. Its role is to improve Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and IT skills underpinned by a dedicated finance, control and compliance infrastructure.
The Commercial Development team supports the strategic growth ambitions of the trading business. It is instrumental in progressing a wide range of business growth initiatives, generated by the trading benches and origination teams, and ensures effective governance processes for new opportunities and nimble and efficient delivery.
This is a high-profile role that is expected to execute a high degree of commercial acumen engaging with a diverse stakeholder set partnering with Front Office trading benches, Marketing and Origination as well as key functional teams. It is an outstanding development opportunity to work in a highly dynamic trading and origination environment supporting delivery of commercial activity within T&S.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education
Essential experience and job requirements
Desirable Criteria and Qualifications
Essential Skills and Behaviours
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits
Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.