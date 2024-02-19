Lead Commercial Development

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Location – 3 Days Canary Wharf 2 Days working from home.

Do you want to join a company whose aim is to make a real difference to the sustainability of our planet? BP is on a journey to transform our business to do just that. It won’t be straight forward and there will be challenges along the way, we are up for it, are you?

Trading & Supply (T&S) is BP’s face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power and finance. Its role is to improve Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and IT skills underpinned by a dedicated finance, control and compliance infrastructure.

The Commercial Development team supports the strategic growth ambitions of the trading business. It is instrumental in progressing a wide range of business growth initiatives, generated by the trading benches and origination teams, and ensures effective governance processes for new opportunities and nimble and efficient delivery.

This is a high-profile role that is expected to execute a high degree of commercial acumen engaging with a diverse stakeholder set partnering with Front Office trading benches, Marketing and Origination as well as key functional teams. It is an outstanding development opportunity to work in a highly dynamic trading and origination environment supporting delivery of commercial activity within T&S.

Key Accountabilities

Partner with the commercial deal teams and key stakeholders to review options and develop business requirements to craft business growth opportunities.

Project manage delivery of new opportunities, leading the management of change activities and ensuring business readiness for go-live.

Lead the design and delivery of high-quality business cases, management information and assurance materials to enable decision making across the deal life cycle.

Ensure effective communication at every stage of the deal life cycle, understanding any issues and addressing functional concerns.

Provide expertise on investment assurance and approval processes, ensuring governance requirements are met and enabling the business to gain support for new opportunities.

Lead post project implementation reviews.

Support the co-ordination and prioritisation of new deal opportunities.

Essential Education

Educated to degree level or equivalent, finance or business degree preferable.

Essential experience and job requirements

Experience of commercial activity with a keen interest to gain exposure to commercial decision making.

Strong commercial acuity, understanding of commercial risks & rewards.

Experience in managing projects and stakeholder relationships.

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

Understanding of energy value chains.

Understanding of risk management processes.

Experience in strategic change management.

Essential Skills and Behaviours

Interested in understanding of bp’s trading operations and commercial priorities.

Ability to build co-operative and trust-based relationships with a diverse range of partners/stakeholders by visibly supporting their efforts while maintaining the independence of a control role.

Ability to handle conflicts and apply interpersonal and analytical skills to facilitate positive outcomes.

Strong numerical/financial skills.

Ability to achieve success by influence and often without having executive authority.

Ability to act quickly and conclusively in a fast-paced environment.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A balanced work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.