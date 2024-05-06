Lead Commercial Development

Entity:Finance
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Trading and Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance. T&S’s role is to improve Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which brings value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.
Commercial Development (CD) team exists to enable commercial growth opportunities by supporting deal shaping, providing independent challenge and clearly articulating risks and rewards to allow sound business decisions. CD team project leads individual deals, exhibiting deep ownership and understanding of the business opportunity. CD team ensures that business cases are expedited through the organization and help Originators in developing deals and commercial agreements that align with internal requirements. CD team coordinates business approvals and ensures effective engagement with internal collaborators and fit for purpose assurance.
This role offers an excellent opportunity to develop leadership and critical thinking skills while growing networks within the commercial and technical teams, and is ideal for an individual looking to acquire deeper commercial exposure.
Key Accountabilities
Education, essential experience and job requirements:
Desirable criteria and qualifications:
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.