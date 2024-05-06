Lead Commercial Development

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Trading and Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance. T&S’s role is to improve Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which brings value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.

Commercial Development (CD) team exists to enable commercial growth opportunities by supporting deal shaping, providing independent challenge and clearly articulating risks and rewards to allow sound business decisions. CD team project leads individual deals, exhibiting deep ownership and understanding of the business opportunity. CD team ensures that business cases are expedited through the organization and help Originators in developing deals and commercial agreements that align with internal requirements. CD team coordinates business approvals and ensures effective engagement with internal collaborators and fit for purpose assurance.

This role offers an excellent opportunity to develop leadership and critical thinking skills while growing networks within the commercial and technical teams, and is ideal for an individual looking to acquire deeper commercial exposure.

Key Accountabilities

Support senior management decision making by providing insight for the selection, shaping and endorsement of the right deals

Visibly demonstrate leadership on key commercial opportunities from inception through operations, including developing a project plan, guiding relevant resources throughout the process, and ensuring successful commercial delivery

Commercial partner working with Origination assisting in the development of external agreements

Project lead and provide input to the development of Functional, Control, and Financial framework for new strategic growth activity to provide transparency, assurance, and clarity to facilitate the progression of strategic growth initiatives

Provide input into deal structure and terms to improve bp benefits and help Originators develop a powerful business case

Own connectivity to the bench operating boards and be the single point of contact for commercial activity triggered by Trading and Origination

Provide linkage and engagement with other business functions such as Legal, Ethics & Compliance, Commodity Risk, Credit Risk, Settlements, Tax, Treasury and I&E to facilitate business efficiencies for Trading and Origination and to ensure successful delivery of commercial projects and integration of new business activities

Ensure forward-thinking delivery of sophisticated activity while adhering to the T&S control framework (e.g. Assurance and Approval, CVP, Major Project and GIAAP guidelines) via fit for purpose assurance

Provide support in driving business cases, economics, and approval documents that align with bp standards

Deal monitoring through the new deal approval lifecycle to highlight amendments and track actions

Post deal execution monitoring, performance reporting, review and boundary tracking

Liaise with internal collaborator for successful delivery of transformation projects and the integration of new business activities

Leverage on successes and experience on the global CD network

Education, essential experience and job requirements:

Bachelor’s degree required; MBA advantageous

Min 8-10 years of experience in commercial delivery, finance, trading and supply related roles

Very strong organizational skills and the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances

High level of competence in understanding and presenting executive management information

Demonstrated ability to influence outcomes through inquiry and problem solving

Strong project management skills and the ability to coordinate activity across multidisciplinary teams

Strong commercial competence with quantitative toolkit

Ability to work with people at all levels and across organization

Desirable criteria and qualifications:

Technical experience in structured financing / project financing approaches

Familiarity with approaches of funding projects and companies including balance sheet and ratio analysis, modelling and commercial agreements

Familiarity with digital/automation tools and agile practices

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.