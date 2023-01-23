Lead Commodity Risk - Continuous Improvement

The Commodity Risk Lead is a key control position within the Commodity Risk function and Trading and Supply Finance. The position is accountable to the Commodity Risk Manager for a specific commodity’s aspects of control. The role includes being the primary interface for trading and supply benches, while leading the daily activities that meet the team’s core responsibility of delivering independent daily exposure and P&L, and providing analytics to support business insight, including working capital and cash.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Ideal candidates will have a bachelor’s degree with at least 5-10 years of finance, risk or other proven technical experience. You will have a good understanding of commodity risk management principles and practices. You should be proficient in digital tools/languages in one or more PowerBI, Microsoft Office, VBA, Python, SQL, Power Automate, SharePoint, Trading & Risk Systems.