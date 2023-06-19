Lead Commodity Risk - DN

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We're always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world' s leading energy company!

About the role

The Commodity Risk Lead - delivery Network is a key control position within the Commodity Risk function and Trading and Shipping (T&S) Finance. The position is accountable to the Global Head of Commodity Risk. The role inlcudes working across global Commodity Risk Teams to ensure aligned compliance with main T&S Finance policies and identify regional initiatives that can be applied globally to enhance the Commodity Risk function.

Accountabilities

Responsible for the creation and delivery of high quality, insightful, valuable, and automated Management Information.

Identify/evaluate/recommend and implement digital applications/tools/solutions that can be leveraged by our commodity risk teams.

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives.

Work collaboratively with Global Finance and Risk team to follow standards and best practices for Continuous Improvement development.

Work with cross functional teams (i.e., front, middle, back office, information technology, operational excellence & transformation) to deliver continuous improvement and innovation initiatives.

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives

Support any ad hoc reporting requirements

Find opportunities to apply technology and tools to enable business process efficiency

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelors Degree

10+ years finance or relevant experience

Strong technology capabilities including data visualization (Power BI/Tableau), data management (SQL/PLSQL) and understanding of programming languages (VBA, python) is preferred.

Good knowledge and understanding of energy trading markets and instruments- Drive commercial focus

Proficient at identifying basic risk mitigation strategies- Knowledgeable about external environment in which the business operates and able to assess and challenge its impact on the business risk matrix.

Champions change through visible and active commitment to drive the change process, while able to articulate the vision for change and engages with the organization and collaborators to build alignment.

Is able to provide guidance to help implement compliance and assurance policies successfully within the business and/or Functional area

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.