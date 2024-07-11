Lead Commodity Risk (NGL/SPA)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

Join our Trading and Shipping Team and advance your career as a Commodity Risk Lead.

Role Synopsis

Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets. T&S's role is to enhance group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control, compliance, risk analytics and management infrastructure.

The Project Subject Matter Expert – SME is responsible for representing the Commodity Risk team on the Hyperion Program, providing the functional expertise to deliver a quality systems and process solution to the business. This role is accountable to:

Work with and influence business stakeholders on solution decisions and prioritization for their functional area. Work with stakeholders to understand and realize business implications of decisions. Suggest recommendations that balance business needs while managing program delivery risks.

Understand current and anticipated business functionality required by Commodity Risk and ensure solution requirements are captured and delivered, or workarounds developed

Lead to-be process design for Commodity Risk; work with business stakeholders to deliver process harmonization and standardization in support of the business case for the program:

Work with business stakeholders to understand business requirements and document to-be processes

Analyze and design to-be solution options (what should be built into a system vs. manual)

Actively identify business process simplification and standardization opportunities

Ensure key business risks are addressed and balanced with the cost of assurance and implementation

Coordinate with other Project Subject Matter Experts to ensure to-be solution is integrated with the end-to-end process with no adverse impact

Coordinate with the Business Change team and support the design of change management / deployment activities.

Support completeness, integrity and quality of data required to support the solution. Work with Technology and business users to resolve data issues.

Support successful completion of User Acceptance and Parallel Testing – ultimately obtaining business acceptance for the solution

Assist with planning, development, and delivery of training to the BP user community that is effective and “fit for purpose”

Support timely and successful solution deployment and stabilization for the user community

At the end of project Hyperion integrate into GPTA’s commodity risk group

Essential Education & Experience

Significant experience in a trading environment, with a detailed understanding of the deal life cycle through settlement, regulatory and financial reporting.

Skillful at negotiating and influencing senior functional and commercial leaders

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Deep front to back knowledge of the lifecycle of a deal

Strong understanding of T&S Policies and Procedures

Foster effective teamwork and collaboration

Results oriented with strong follow through and the ability to complete projects timely

Good business judgment in dealing with business issues

Ability to adapt to changing situations and foster a positive attitude; build enthusiasm for making things work better

Desirable Qualifications:

Experience in systems implementations

ION Endur experience

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



