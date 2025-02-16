Lead Commodity Risk - Power

Entity:Finance
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise.
We have an exciting opportunity to join our Trading & Shipping Team in Houston as a Lead on our Commodity Risk Power team! In this new position you will report directly to the Power Commodity Risk Senior Manager and have the opportunity to work alongside some of the brightest people in the industry.
We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Come join our team as we grow to become the world’s leading energy trader!
About the Trading & Shipping team
Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets. T&S's role is to enhance group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control, compliance, risk analytics and management infrastructure.
The Commodity Risk Group is a key middle-office, risk, and financial controls function accountable for ensuring that trading and origination activities are conducted within a robust control framework. The Commodity Risk Lead will play a key role working with trading, marketing & origination, scheduling, structuring, and support functions for the Power bench. It requires balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This position is accountable for delivering/overseeing market risk insight and analysis, P&L reporting, month end close process and providing analytics to support business insight, including working capital and cash while enforcing the T&S Operating Standards & Control Processes.
What you will do
What we require
Not required, but beneficial
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge
