Lead Completion Optimization Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Completions Optimization Engineer will work with engineering and support teams as well as the field organization to deliver a broad range of activities including fracture stimulation design and optimization. We are seeking experienced engineers to develop effective completion design strategies. Responsibilities include industry benchmarking, creating well diagnostic plans, and providing real-time design modification support. The ideal candidates will enhance the technical development of current completion staff and possess strong interdisciplinary collaboration and communication skills. A track record of mentorship and experience in unconventional shale, design modification, and well diagnostic planning is essential. Preferred qualifications include project management experience and expertise in competitor benchmarking and rock mechanics.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop Completion Design Strategies: Create effective completion design plans and collaborate with assets to optimize current designs and methods.

Enhance Completion Design: Provide essential technical support to improve production and operational efficiency.

Industry Benchmarking: Analyze competitor performance and industry trends to inform strategic decisions.

Well Diagnostic Planning: Design and execute diagnostic plans to assess and enhance completion effectiveness, evaluating new technology and presenting findings to cross-functional teams.

Real-Time Design Modifications: Support immediate design modifications based on operational data and feedback.

Mentorship and Technical Development: Foster the technical development and competency of current completion staff through mentorship.

Collaboration Across Business Units: Work collaboratively with teams across all business units to ensure alignment and knowledge sharing.

Operational Continuous Improvement: Identify and implement initiatives for ongoing operational efficiency and share learnings with cross-functional teams.

Communication and Reporting: Maintain clear communication with stakeholders and report on optimization efforts and outcomes while collaborating with completion engineers to share lessons learned.

Field Visits: Conduct regular field visits to operations to support personal development and foster relationships with field personnel, aiding in new technology implementation.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 10 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

Experience as a Completions Engineer for 7 or more years with an independent or major oil company in similar capacity. Work experience with an industry service provider is a plus.

A strong track record as a Completion Engineer including expertise in completion design and hydraulic fracturing.

Experience and understanding of completion design principles.

Have industry training, such as WC Certification, and Hydraulic Fracturing Software (GOHFER, ResFrac or similar courses is preferred)

Experience with computer software for modelling casing design, hydraulics, torque & drag. (Landmark suite is preferred)

Experience with frac fluid chemistry and produced water recycling - slick water, linear and crosslinked frac fluid systems and compatibilities.

Have detailed and demonstrated technical knowledge of completions horizontal wells. Multi-basin experience.

Track record optimizing completions performance and promoting continuous improvement. Demonstrate an aggressive ability seek new and more efficient ways to improve completions performance.

Have demonstrated the ability to design completions programs for multiple Frac crews at one time in a safe and cost-effective manner.

Understand and demonstrate leadership in all aspects of completion engineering.

Strong interpersonal, influencing and communication skills, and network building, demonstrated by an ability to work across teams.

Effective at researching offset well, good computer and presentational skills.

Familiar with data analytics tools and basic programming skills.

A willingness and ability to travel up to 25% of time to a field or meeting location to fulfill the responsibilities of this position, as needed.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $189,000 - $245,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Skills:

