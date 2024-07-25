Lead, Core Strategist

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



The Trading Data Analytics team within the Trading Analytics & Insights (TA&I) organization in bp Trading & Shipping comprises Quantitative Analytics, Data Strategists and Core Strategists. Linked by the common themes of data, numerical algorithms and technology, the team seeks to make valuable contributions to the business by providing new models, tradable insights and agile technology solutions that empower the analyst community and advantage the commercial teams.

The Core Strategists, working in cross-discipline Squads, are helping spearhead our analytics transformation, re-imaging legacy business critical Excel models on our strategic data science platform Dataiku. We are Python experts and combine deep programming know-how with practical experience of analytics - data science methods, statistics, numerical algorithms or commercial skills. Working in a close partnership with the analysts and strategists across regions and commodity lines, you will craft and build solutions to exciting business problems in a highly multifaceted commercial environment.

In your role, you will also partner with the central IT organization for strategic deliveries, including modern data repositories, new analytical toolkits, visualization technologies and cloud compute.

You will build direct relationships with key analysts and commercial partners, understand their business requirements and immediate goals, and build effective technical solutions based on their guidance.

As a seasoned industry practitioner and technology expert you will be expected to make significant contributions to the Core Strategist team globally, helping to define technical excellence, crafting best practices and identifying new opportunities for modular, reusable code components and shared libraries.

You will have small number of direct reports (3-6) for whom you will act as a day to day line manager but not activity manager. You will help develop their skills and provide mentorship where appropriate.

You will act as a technical design owner for a specific commodity line or area fully understanding commercial asks and drivers and finding the best technical solutions to achieve a commercial outcome whilst keeping focus on non-functional and performance requirements.

Highly networked within both the global Core Strategist team and the central IT organization you will play a leading role in advancing the strategic technology agenda across regions.

Be held by the business as a deep technical authority and source of expert guidance to the analyst community.

Provide day-to-day problem solving support, proactively disseminating best practice and driving collaboration and knowledge sharing across Agile Squads worldwide.

Build efficient, resilient and innovative solutions using modern data analytics technologies (on our strategic technology stack - Dataiku, Power BI and Plotly Dash), that enable analysts, inform decision making and drive revenue generation.

Partner with analysts to develop custom interactive dashboard visualization solutions using web technologies and third-party frameworks.

Craft and build scalable, reusable components and frameworks in-line with mandated architectures.

Rigorously adhere to software development best practice for enterprise-grade applications.

Make significant contributions to the shared proprietary model libraries for use by analysts globally.

Work with the architecture and infrastructure teams in central IT to ensure that designs are aligned with the company technology strategy. Play a key interfacing role between IT and the analyst community.

Act as a Product Owner for strategic projects undertaken by the centralized IT teams in service of Trading Analytics & Insight.

Relevant university degree in a STEM subject or other quantitative field (computer science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or physics, electrical engineering, mathematical finance)

Minimum 5 years of industry experience

Understanding of supply and demand drivers together with how physical and related financial instruments are traded.

Fluent English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing.

Substantial industry experience of Python programming for numerical data analysis, including an extensive knowledge of pandas, numpy, Jupyter. Solid practical knowledge of time series data manipulation.

Deeply expert in writing production ready, highly reliable, tuned (pythonic) numerical code.

Good understanding of web services, ability to integrate with REST APIs.

Excellent knowledge of SQL and RDBMs. Deep experience in cloud technology concepts and stack, specifically AWS services.

Reporting, with a strong emphasis on data visualization. Knowledge of visualization frameworks, including Plotly, Plotly Dash and PowerBI.

Deeply familiar with software development best practice, including unit, integration and regression testing. Build and deploy patterns. Source code control systems (Git).

Strong analytical, reasoning and mathematical skills.

Great partner management skills

Knowledge of regional energy markets (e.g. oil, natural gas, low-carbon, LNG, or power)

Understanding of web technologies including HTML, CSS, XML

Understanding of econometrics and time series forecasting

Experience of working with data science platforms - especially DataIKU or databricks

Experience of UX design

Industry experience of large-scale data analysis and predictive modelling, preferably in an investment bank, hedge fund or energy major.

Object oriented programming in a second language, for example Java, C++ or C#

Javascript or Typescript programming, experience with React.js, Node.js/npm.

Quantitative and data science skills, for example knowledge of statistics, probability theory, optimization or machine learning

The scientific python stack including SciPy, scikit-learn, Statsmodels

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.