This role is within the Strategic Corporates & Partnership (SCP) team, which sits within Regions, Corporates and Solutions (RC&S). RC&S exists to identify and deliver new integrated energy solutions to help decarbonize countries, cities, and corporations by bringing together bp’s capabilities, products and services, and with our strategic partners, bringing value greater than the sum of its parts.

Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

This role is within the Strategic Corporates & Partnership (SCP) team, which sits within Regions, Corporates and Solutions (RC&S). RC&S exists to identify and deliver new integrated energy solutions to help decarbonize countries, cities, and corporations by bringing together bp’s capabilities, products and services, and with our strategic partners, bringing value greater than the sum of its parts.



Job Description:

As Lead Corporates Analyst, you will join the Insights & Portfolio team but will get a broad exposure across SCP’s various teams, customers partners, and internal collaborators.

Key Accountabilities:

Perform market and customer assessments to support development of customer opportunity reports and group account plans

Contribute to special projects with insight elements, including development of bp country strategies

Attend customer and partner meetings

Support development of other Analysts in the team (including graduates).

Work with account management centre of excellence on an ad-hoc basis to support development of account management programme, including:

Developing of materials

Helping to organise (and potentially attend) workshops and customer events

Working with the capability manage to develop training frameworks and induction materials

Support portfolio management process by:

Gathering and collating customer information in support of making portfolio choices

Understand current and potential bp value of accounts through working with account managers across other bp entities (interface skill) creating materials for initial customer engagements with bp

Leading BD hopper submissions including bp board requests

Support partnership leads and group account managers through:

Project Management: managing and prioritising workstreams to ensure effectively delivery. Tracking activity progress and highlighting areas needing intervention with Senior Managers in the bp businesses.

Organisation of and preparation of materials for partnership workshops

Preparation of materials for governance boards and senior meetings

Essential Experience:

Demonstrable experience in working with new, evolving subject matters and the ability to bring structure that enables informed decision making

Proficiency in MS office e.g. Excel, PowerPoint

Fluent (both written and verbal) in English

Experience working in a high paced environment.

Understanding of the energy transition

Ability and courage to identify and test new sources of value



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



