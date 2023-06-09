Site traffic information and cookies

Lead Corporates Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - London
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ064541
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

This role is within the Strategic Corporates & Partnership (SCP) team, which sits within Regions, Corporates and Solutions (RC&S). RC&S exists to identify and deliver new integrated energy solutions to help decarbonize countries, cities, and corporations by bringing together bp’s capabilities, products and services, and with our strategic partners, bringing value greater than the sum of its parts.

Job Description:

As Lead Corporates Analyst, you will join the Insights & Portfolio team but will get a broad exposure across SCP’s various teams, customers partners, and internal collaborators.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Perform market and customer assessments to support development of customer opportunity reports and group account plans
  • Contribute to special projects with insight elements, including development of bp country strategies
  • Attend customer and partner meetings
  • Support development of other Analysts in the team (including graduates).
  • Work with account management centre of excellence on an ad-hoc basis to support development of account management programme, including:
  • Developing of materials
  • Helping to organise (and potentially attend) workshops and customer events
  • Working with the capability manage to develop training frameworks and induction materials

  • Support portfolio management process by:
  • Gathering and collating customer information in support of making portfolio choices
  • Understand current and potential bp value of accounts through working with account managers across other bp entities (interface skill) creating materials for initial customer engagements with bp
  • Leading BD hopper submissions including bp board requests

  • Support partnership leads and group account managers through:
  • Project Management: managing and prioritising workstreams to ensure effectively delivery. Tracking activity progress and highlighting areas needing intervention with Senior Managers in the bp businesses.
  • Organisation of and preparation of materials for partnership workshops
  • Preparation of materials for governance boards and senior meetings

Essential Experience:

  • Demonstrable experience in working with new, evolving subject matters and the ability to bring structure that enables informed decision making
  • Proficiency in MS office e.g. Excel, PowerPoint
  • Fluent (both written and verbal) in English
  • Experience working in a high paced environment.
  • Understanding of the energy transition
  • Ability and courage to identify and test new sources of value


Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

