Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.
Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as an
Lead Credit Collection Analyst (Szeged)
Overseeing effective cash collection and monitoring of customers’ accounts
Monitor credit and fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant customers within their DOA.
Leading other Credit Control Analysts on daily operations acting as first point of contact for issues concerning operational matters to ensure silent business run.
Overseeing customer accounts to make sure they are fully reconciled.
Deal promptly with customer disputes / issues in order to secure payments and follow the customer concern path
Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close
Strong interactivity with assigned Business Units, customers as well as contact with Outsourced Service Providers and Business Facing Financials
Maintain and develop working relationship with Crossfunctions (incl: Sales, Customer Service team etc)
Identify key , strategic or high risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant customers
Apply all communication channels to resolve issues and perform daily tasks
Participate in Continuous Improvement efforts; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant
Review and assist in making decisions based on customers’ blocked orders.
College Degree or Economics
2+ years previous credit control / cash collection or customer service experience
2+ years financial / accounting experience
Fluency in English
Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.
Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness.
Effective problem solving mindset.
Excellent communication skills.
Efficient time management and prioritization skills.
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.