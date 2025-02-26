Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as an



Lead Credit Control Analyst- German Speaking

In this role You will:

Effective cash collection and monitoring of customers’ accounts (or own portfolio – may be cross business or cross country responsibility) consistent with BP’s credit standard & policies and preparing collection reports.

Monitor credit and fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant partners within their DOA

Dealing with customers’ accounts and keeping these fully reconciled (including relationship with Accenture)

Adhere to the Team’s regular KPI’s (such as working conditions and performance)

Deal promptly with customer disputes / issues in order to secure payments and follow the customer concern path

Maintain and develop working relationship with Cross functions (incl: Sales, Customer Service team etc)

Be able to identify key , strategic or high risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant partners

Use all communication channels to resolve issues and perform daily tasks (e.g.: call customers not only send emails)

Participate in Continuous Improvement efforts; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant

Review and make decisions based on customers’ blocked orders

Compliance with all relevant Credit Management related and QMS/EMS policies

Support Line Manager / Leads in all projects, systems implementations, strategic topics and any ad hoc activities needed

What You will need to be successful:

Previous credit control / cash collection or customer service experience, at least 2+ years.

Fluency in English, and conversational level of German (B2) is required.

Any kind of College Degree or Economics with relevant language skills

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines.

Analytical skills

Previous people managerial/ project managerial experience is nice to have.

Continuous improvement attitude with an open minded and adaptable work ethic.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.