Lead Credit Control Analyst- Szeged

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as a



Lead Credit Control Analyst

Lead credit control analyst is responsible for supporting the credit and collections team in appraising credit and collection risks of new and existing customers consistent with credit policies and standards, monitoring customers’ transactions against outstanding debt whilst ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and compliance.

In this role You will:

Serve as the Point of Contact for raised issues from team members, Customers, Embedded Credit, Finance, Sales and BP Legal.

Assist in the implementation of policy changes, new work, and process changes to include reviewing and updating SOPs

Analyze, resolve root cause and apply appropriate resolution on complex customer issues that are raised from Business Partners, Team Leads and AR Specialists.

Provide deep ‘process domain expertise’ for the Order to Cash process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control.

Serve as point of contact to third party providers and manage the AR Teams’ access, user profiles.

Lead investigation and communications on ‘declared’ incidents

Provide analysis and feedback on high-level, complex and non-routine collection issues and disputes providing standardization opportunities to the Order to Cash process.

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, system upgrades or modifications, as well as provide feedback and updates back to the team and department.

Direct the work of team members, including coaching on process issues.

Train current team members in process changes, system implementations, policy updates.

Provide input into employee’s performance reviews and make recommendations for final performance ratings.

Identify employee’s strengths and opportunities and recommend development opportunities for employees to the Team Lead.

Identify performance issues and recommend appropriate course of action (training, coaching etc.)

Support the Team Leads on identifying technical training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department.

Support the Team Lead with communication on any negative credit information received through customer/collection feedback.

Serve on, and sometimes lead, projects for new initiatives or enhancements. Perform and / or coordinate UAT testing for applicable ERP systems.

Support the Business Analyst, Team Leads and Operations Mgr with key business insights that tie to Key Performance Indicators that includes overdue analysis, payment performance data and monthly reports.

Work with third party vendors and BP Partners to assure they are supporting the customers in a timely manner.

Identify gaps in current support processes, create and document work around solutions for gaps identified or when standard troubleshooting fails.

Back-fill for the Team Lead, as needed.

Participate in interviewing prospective team members for open positions and perform technical assessments of prospective team members as part of Assessment Center process.

SME for all Prepay Management activities including prepay forecasting, prepay guesstimates, prepay variance analysis, insufficiency reporting.

Work key accounts as required for the supported business.

Manages Write offs up to the DOA defined to the individual.

What You will need to be successful:

AR Accounting experience of 4 years

Some Team lead / supervisory experience

Ability to lead a project for an end to end process.

Reputation of working effectively across diverse teams and operations.

History of providing training and support to peers on technical business processes or systems.

Experience documenting and maintaining Standard Operating Procedures

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

Strong analytical capabilities o Strong customer service skills

Aware and reaches BP Values & Behaviors o Has a deep knowledge of business processes and potential for further growth

Reach extra mile was taken by employee is an advantage, like: personal recognition award, spot bonus, employee of the month

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



