Lead Crude Originator, Asia Pacific

Lead Crude Originator AsPac

Our business is the exploration, production, refining, trading and distribution of energy. This is what we do, and we do it on a truly global scale. bp operates with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. Every day, we serve millions of customers around the world. We are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets for bp in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance. T&S's role is to enhance Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.Refined Products Trading Asia Pacific (RPTAsPac), a Business Unit of T&S, serves three primary purposes. First and foremost, it provides a trading and execution service to bp's assets in Asia and Pacific regions, including Middle East and Australia. This includes assisting equity marketing, crude supply, product import/export, and price risk management. Secondly, RPTAsPac seeks to make use of its skills, global connectivity and market insight to generate entrepreneurial trading income. Thirdly, it is accountable for ensuring a robust compliance and trading infrastructure, including systems and controls.T&S fosters a diverse and inclusive workplace for all employees. We are proud of our stance on fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy, which focuses on all of our employees reaching their full potential.Job Profile SummaryResponsible for drive and deliver regional and support origination activities, initiating and negotiating wide ranging transactions in line with the business strategies and growth agenda, contributing to strategic development, ensuring deals adhere to contractual agreements and performance metrics, driving business expansion in new markets and representing the organisation externally. Strong focus on refinery relationships, with vast experience in oil.Job AdvertThe Crude trading and origination team is a critical part of bp’s future strategy of consistently delivering a resilient hydrocarbon business, sitting as a major contributor in bp’s refining & products trading business. In order to develop a sustainable business for the future, crude origination must consistently strive to be a leading player in the market and building strategic partnership with 3rd party refiners and producers in the oil markets, as well as a critical player in logistics to develop, maintain and optimize physical oil flows for both 3rd party and bp equity production.Based in Singapore, you will travel needed as required to build, maintain and leverage relationships with customers across the AsPac region. You will play a vital role in developing more complex and long term opportunities in Asian countries of strong refining presence for the global Crude business. These transactions will be marketed to 3rd parties and can involve a combination of physical, risk management and financial elements, as well as have an offer in the #netzero space, working with low carbon trading and other crude originators. You will be an active member and participant of the crude trading and origination team in Singapore and collaborate with various regional offices in Japan, China, Indonesia etc. They will also be responsible for liaising with the central origination team on x-commodity opportunities.All origination activities taken on will be rigorously executed in accordance with Group and T&S standards, and will supported by approval and assurance processes undertaken by commercial development, and interaction with support functions in T&S.

Develops and leads negotiation strategies to deliver commercial and operational agreements and complex transactions, creating optimization and cross-commodity sales opportunities where appropriate, in the AsPac crude markets, with particular focus on developing strategic shorts

Drives business development (prospecting, originating and executing), working with and in support of Crude traders, by identifying, appraising, optimising, developing and closing transactions that add flexibility and optionality to the portfolio

Builds a robust hopper of opportunities that enables commercial delivery and also complements bp group strategy

Provides deal assurance by ensuring transaction structures, execution options, negotiating and relationship management tactics, risks, rewards and resources are considered, defined and evaluated

Maintains full understanding of how each new business opportunity impacts the trading exposure associated with our portfolio

Builds and maintains strategic relationships with internal teams and external parties including customers, government bodies and regulators

Uses deep market knowledge and relationships to drive intel of market events and activities

Complies with bp's Code of Conduct and models “Who We are” beliefs Values

