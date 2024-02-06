Lead Cryogenics Engineer (Hydrogen)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The purpose of this role is to provide domain expertise in Cryogenic Engineering. The key focus areas are to develop shipping and maritime concepts, design, and specification for marine transportation of new energy vectors (Hydrogen, CO2, Ammonia) in line with bp ambitions.



Job Description:

The role will need to develop solutions collaborating with vendors, OEM, shipyards, class societies, and relevant external and internal partners.

As Lead Cryogenic Engineer ( Hydrogen ) you will focus on building cryogenic capability within bp Shipping in support of future low carbon energy transportation requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the development of cryogenic concepts and solutions in line with the technology development plan and pathway.

Lead the assessment of cryogenic third-party work and feasibility studies.

Lead the preparation of cryogenic technical specification for the identified transportation solutions.

Participate with team members and lead the cryogenic technical evaluation of tender proposals from vendors and shipyards.

Keep abreast of industry developments, policies, legislative requirements, maritime codes, and broader standards affecting design, quality, and processes.

Lead, contribute, review, and participate in process studies and safety reviews (HAZID, HAZOP, 3D models, PFD, P&ID) performed internally in bp or outsourced.

Participate in studies to support projects, including pre-FEED and FEED or EPC phases, and lead the shipping and maritime scope, including managing technical ship and shore interface.

Development of cryogenic equipment vendor list, plan approval, factory acceptance test attendance, commissioning and trials procedures collaborating with internal and external partners.

Lead the cryogenic subject area and contribute to the development of skills and capability, including competence and guides for the bp shipping team.

Essential Educations:

Marine or Mechanical Engineering.

Experience of working in cryogenics

Essential Experience /Job Requirements:

Cryogenic experience in shipping or ship design, construction and commissioning experience with maritime vendors, designers, classification societies or consultancy.

Ability to produce technical written reports of a high quality in the English language.

Extensive knowledge of engineering principles and sound engineering practices in marine cryogenics design and operations.

Sound understanding of the relevant maritime codes and standards for liquefied bulk gases and safe working practices.

Ability to analyse and develop proposals and solutions to various technical design and operational problems.

Excellent communication skills and an ability to work in a multi-cultural environment.

Desirable Criteria:

Sailing experience on liquefied bulk gas carriers (LNG, LPG) in the capacity as cargo or chief engineer.

Knowledge of process and modelling tools considered beneficial.

Chartered Engineer or equivalent and member of professional body.

Experience of onshore cyrogenic projects.

Managing vendors and contractors.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

