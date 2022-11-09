Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Lead Customer Service Representative- German Speaking!



Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.



In this role You will:

Ensure that the service provided meets customer expectations

Demonstrate in-depth process knowledge, system expertise, professional and proactive attitude during the execution of daily operational tasks

Responsible for the improvement and establishment of specific product related general processes

Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies and make detailed suggestions to solve them; proactively seek solutions to increase productivity

Inform the team about process changes and act as a focal point for specific projects on the daily operations level

Take part in business calls and communications for specific projects as assigned by the Team Leader; act as a back-up Team Leader in his/her absence

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English and German

Customer oriented approach

Flexible, motivated personality

Relevant experience in the field of Customer Service or in SSC environment

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested