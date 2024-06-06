Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a



Lead Customer Service Representative- Portuguese Speaking

The Lead Customer/Business Service Representative role exists to provide first and second line customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external and internal Customers and Stakeholders in accordance with agreed service levels. The person in this position will supervise and ensure all queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy, quality and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction through coordination, workload allocation, reporting and quality monitoring/coaching within the team.

In this role You will:

The Lead contributes positively to the team’s achievement and excellence in day to day customer service related operational tasks by ensuring that: the service provided meets customer expectations, it is consistent with the set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements, it meets the teams’ and Business’ targets, it complies also with the customer service functions’ core values.

Expected to demonstrate in-depth process knowledge, system expertise, professional and proactive attitude during the execution of daily operational tasks. They exhibit strong team-player characteristics, demonstrates leadership skills by employing effective communication and active listening at all times.

Responsible for improvement of processes with an impact on customer satisfaction, also reflecting on Business’ needs. It is their responsibility that the team is advised about major process changes, acts as a focal point in case of projects related to their team and daily operations.

Leverage deep understanding of specific customers, Business processes / systems, and acts as first point of escalation for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers/Partners belong to the Fuel Businesses: Cards, Retail and Wholesale. The Business model can vary from direct to indirect partnership, including working with agents, distributors, occasionally end Customers and third party service providers.

Interacts with customers/Partners in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and raises concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines. They also support the development and continuation of sound working relationship with key collaborators, customers and external service providers.

Proactively resolve customer issues

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to one or more activities subject area covered: ensure that data is accurately entered and maintained in all Data Collection systems support other segments like Pricing, Sales and Finance by providing relevant and timely reporting ensuring processes are embedded and adhered consistently throughout the team proactive follow-up with Sales and Customer on pending activities taking part in Business calls and communications assigned by the Team Leader; acting as a Team Leader back up in their absence in the communications deep understanding and insight into their and the team’s customer portfolio ensure effortless customer experience on the phone by coaching and mentoring team members regarding specific issues and processes perform quality checks of all forms of communication input data for monthly Key Performance Indicator reports



Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion, ensuring data is accurate and maintained well in all data collection systems.

Distribute cases as needed to individual team members for supporting prioritization and accelerate processing them.

Provides support for new joiners during on the job training period and is responsible for reviewing the team’s training plan and SOPs on a regular basis.

Support GBS standards through immediate triage, high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation, resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Run and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable and support the team to achieve the same. Support the development of a team environment, which reinforces continuous improvement.

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to elevate productivity and / or level of service provided. Cooperates with other teams within their area to ensure that the overall operational objectives are met.

Supports all GBS and Fuels related projects in a timely and accurate manner. .

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems

Dedicate time, in agreement with the Team Leader, to self-development and trainings.

What You will need to be successful:

High School degree or equivalent, higher education is an advantage

Minimum of 24 months previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred.

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management and organisation skills

Strong problem solving skills

Highly motivated, proactive attitude

Experience in using SAP and/or Siebel and MS Office application (advanced Excel skills are required for the Fuels Business)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.