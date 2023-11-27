Entity:Finance
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as a
Lead Customer Service Representative
In this role You will:
The LCSR/LBSR contributes positively to the team’s achievement and excellence in day to day customer service related operational tasks by ensuring that
The LCSR/LBSR is expected to demonstrate in-depth process knowledge, system expertise, professional and proactive attitude during the execution of daily operational tasks. they exhibits strong teammate characteristics, demonstrates leadership skills by employing assertive communication and active listening at all times. The LCSR/LBSR is also responsible for improvement of processes with an impact on customer satisfaction, also reflecting on Business’ needs. It is their responsibility that the team is informed about major process changes and acts as a focal point in case of projects related to their team and daily operations.
Leverage deep understanding of specific customers, processes / systems, and acts as first point of escalation for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers belong to the Car&Van, Truck&Bus segments of the European Cards Business. The Business model can vary from direct to indirect partnership, including working with agents, distributors, third party service providers and retail sites in some of the countries.
The LCSR/LBSR interacts with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and raise concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines. they also supports the development and continuation of sound working relationship with key collaborators, customers and external service providers.
Proactively resolve customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):
Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities including:
We have the following requirements:
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.