Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Lead Customer Service Representative





The LCSR/LBSR contributes positively to the team’s achievement and excellence in day to day customer service related operational tasks by ensuring that

the service provided meets customer expectations,

it is consistent with the set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements,

it meets the teams’ and Business’ targets,

it complies also with the customer service functions’ core values.

The LCSR/LBSR is expected to demonstrate in-depth process knowledge, system expertise, professional and proactive attitude during the execution of daily operational tasks. they exhibits strong teammate characteristics, demonstrates leadership skills by employing assertive communication and active listening at all times. The LCSR/LBSR is also responsible for improvement of processes with an impact on customer satisfaction, also reflecting on Business’ needs. It is their responsibility that the team is informed about major process changes and acts as a focal point in case of projects related to their team and daily operations.

Leverage deep understanding of specific customers, processes / systems, and acts as first point of escalation for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers belong to the Car&Van, Truck&Bus segments of the European Cards Business. The Business model can vary from direct to indirect partnership, including working with agents, distributors, third party service providers and retail sites in some of the countries.

The LCSR/LBSR interacts with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and raise concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines. they also supports the development and continuation of sound working relationship with key collaborators, customers and external service providers.

Proactively resolve customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):

Take ownership on end-to-end customer service, coordinate all activities for the respected customer area.

First point of conatct in case of advanced telephone and written customer issues.

Raise activities that are not actioned by assignees.

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities including:

Prospect handling and Customer set-up.

Enable timely and accurate card issuance, invoicing, customer master data handling.

Ensure that data is accurately entered and maintained in all Customer Service and Data Collection systems.

Price, rebate and bonus management.

Complaint handling: including accurate logging, resolving and providing feedback to the customer

Ensuring processes are embedded and adhered consistently throughout the team.

Proactive follow-up with Sales and Customer on pending activities preferably on the phone.

Taking part in Business calls and communications as assigned by the Team Leader; acting as a Team Leader back up in their absence in the communications.

Deep understanding and insight into their and the team’s customer portfolio – generated volume, behaviours, risks.

Ensure effortless customer experience on the phone by coaching and mentoring team members regarding specific issues and processes.

Performing email spot checks for quality purposes.

Educated to A Level standard or equivalent

Minimum of 24 months previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and/ or customer services environment preferred.

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management and organisation skills

Strong problem solving skills

Highly motivated, proactive demeanor

Experience using SAP and/or Siebel and MS Office application

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



