We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Szeged Aviation Team and advance your career as a



Lead Customer Service Representative

The role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external and internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels. The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction.

In this role You will:

First point of contact for BP telephone based enquiries and/or for any written form of enquiries from both customers by internal customers within the BP Businesses

Supporting the businesses: working with Account Managers and other Head Office teams to achieve business specific objectives and goals

Provide professional and efficient customer service consistent with the set Key Performance Indicators, Service Level Agreements and Customer Service function’s core values

Log, assign and supervise progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion, recording progress of these on a weekly basis

Raise activities that are not actioned by assignees and any high risk customer issues (financial, legal, reputation)

Chip in positively to achieving individual, team and organisational targets

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all Customer Service and data collection systems

Exhibit strong Teammate characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times

Support the development and help maintain sound working relationships with key collaborators, customers and external service provider

Ensure processes are embedded & adhered consistently throughout the team

Call and email monitoring, spot checks

Coaching and mentoring team members regarding specific issues and processes

Providing support for new joiners during the on the job training period, review of training plans

Reflecting to business needs suggesting new insights on process improvement

Ensuring that team is advised about major process changes

Support development of a team environment which supports continuous improvements

Acts as first point of contact in case of projects related to daily operations

Ensure that all activities meet with the BSC’s HSSE requirements

Monitor Team SOX compliance

Takes part in calls and communications with the business as assigned by the Team Lead

Execute day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage understanding of specific processes / systems and act as the first and second point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external and internal customers from the BP Business.

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities

Build and maintain strong relationships with both the customer and internal business partners through the provision of timely, accurate and high quality service.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to inspire productivity and / or level of service provided.

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.

To represent Customer Service Team in Service Review Forum meetings, and challenge partners.

Influence and negotiate outcomes and drive change

To develop, monitor, report and participate on operation meetings on SLA agreements and PPI measures

Validate that control reports are working correctly and ensure the frequency of running these are correct

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum of 12 months previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management and organisation skills

Experience using SAP and/or Salesforce is an advantage

Fluency in English is a must

Proven experience in problem solving and project management

Understanding of CI principles and ability to apply and drive solutions

Self-motivated and able to see activities through to completion

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet constantly evolving requirements

Able to build contingency plans into daily work to deal with unforeseen circumstances in order to minimise potential problems

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



