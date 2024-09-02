Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as a



Lead Customer Service Representative

The Lead Customer Service Representative role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external and internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels. The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction.

In this role You will:

Coordinate and organise the operation of the Global Aviation Customer support worldwide - except ANZ countries.

Support the Team in case of non-account managed Sterling-Card Accounts (business calls, escalations, complex cases, old items)

Ensure the maintenance of the new Account set-up in Appian and MDG systems, including Counterparty Due Diligence check, Credit Limit check, Contract and Mandate management via Docusign

Coordinate and control the case management via Salesforce and ensure the proper handover between relevant GBS Aviation Teams (MDM, Collection).

Supervising the volumes, backlog items, old items, SLAs in Salesforce

Support the TL with monthly reporting and data analysis.

Lead the annual card renewal management.

Working together with business partners – Marketing team, Customer Excellence, GBS partners – MDM, Credit, Cash Collection, CX, Transformation, CDD team with representing the team in the calls, adding professional support and knowledge to the ongoing projects and daily operation

Professional support to the Business Squads and external business partners

Lead the organisational change management in case of any new transition, standardization, and simplification.

Supporting Aviation business with automation, simplification, and standardisation projects (e.g. discovery, design, testing, operation)

Supporting the Team and TL with extra/ad-hoc requests above and beyond the daily operational lead activities

Provide professional and efficient customer service consistent with the set Key Performance Indicators, Service Level Agreements and Customer Service function’s core values

Raise activities that are not actioned by assignees and any high-risk customer issues (financial, legal, reputation)

Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organisational targets

Providing support for new joiners during the on-the-job training period, review of training plans

Reflecting to business needs suggesting new ideas on process improvement

Ensuring that team is advised about major process changes

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum of 2 years experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred

CRM/ MDG/ ARAVO/ Docusign/ Appian related experience

Experience using SAP and/ or Salesforce/ Genesys Cloud and MS Office application

Deep understanding and relevant experience on the Agile Frameworks, Tools & Techniques

Project Management: risk management, influencing ability & negotiation, communication

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management and organisation skills

Highly motivated

Proficiency in English

Proven experience in problem solving and project management

Reporting and analytics of MI

Excellent stakeholder engagement and communication skills

Strong influencing skills at all levels of the organisation

Ability to work under pressure

Have a clear understanding of how the business works and a commercial attitude

Understanding of CI principles and ability to apply and drive solutions

Self-motivated and able to see activities through to completion

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Strong attention to detail

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.