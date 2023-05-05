Lead Customer Service Representative- Spanish Speaking

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

Lead Customer Service Representative

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

· ensure that the service provided meets customer expectations

· demonstrate in-depth process knowledge, system expertise, professional and proactive attitude during the execution of daily operational tasks

· responsible for improvement of processes

· interacts with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines

· highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to increase productivity

· informing the team about major process changes and acts as a focal point in case of projects related to the team and daily operations.

· taking part in Business calls and communications as assigned by the Team Leader; acting as a Team Leader back up in his/her absence in the communications.

· ensuring effortless customer experience on the phone by coaching and mentoring team members regarding specific issues and processes.

Please note that this is a fixed-term, maternity cover position.

What You will need to be successful:

· Fluency in English and Spanish

· Customer oriented approach

· Flexible, motivated personality

· 3+ years of relevant Customer Service experience in the SSC sector

· Ability to understand of the business requirements and strategy

· Must demonstrate high level of proficiency in Microsoft Packages (Excel & Word) and show an intermediate level aptitude for CRM systems/applications

· Strong time management and organisation skills

· Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

· Capability to work in a team or individually if required

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

· Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

· Life & health insurance, medical care package

· Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

· Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

· Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

· Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

· Possibility to join our social communities and networks

· Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

· Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!