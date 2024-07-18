Lead Customer Service Representative with German

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Lead Customer Service Representative- German Speaking

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

The purpose of the CSR Teams is to respond to customer contact or support queries relating to BP’s products, services and marketing operations, including sales order processing and complaints handling in an efficient, cost effective and customer responsive manner. Customer contacts will vary from phone, fax, email, written requests and communications.

The Lead Customer Service Representative role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external and internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels. The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction.

In this role You will:

Supporting the businesses: working with Account Managers and other Head Office teams to achieve business specific objectives and goals

working with Account Managers and other Head Office teams to achieve business specific objectives and goals Provide professional and efficient customer service consistent with the set Service Level Agreements and Customer Service function’s core values

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion, recording progress of these on a weekly basis

Raise activities that are not actioned by assignees and any high risk customer issues (financial, legal, reputation)

Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organisational targets

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all Customer Service and data collection systems

Work well in a team, and exhibit constructive communication and active listening skills at all times

Support the development and help maintain sound working relationships with key stakeholders, customers and external service provider

Quality assurance activities:

Ensure processes are embedded & adhered consistently throughout the team

Acts as first point of escalation for the team & the relevant businesses in case of operative issues

Coaching and mentoring team members regarding specific issues and processes

regarding specific issues and processes Providing support for new joiners during the on the job training period, review of training plans

Reflecting to business needs suggesting new ideas on process improvement

Ensuring that team is informed about major process changes

Cooperating with other teams within the BSC to ensure that overall operational objectives are met

Reporting: Run and analyse reports

Run and analyse reports Log and follow up incidents in the Incident report

Ensure that all activities meet with the BSC’s HSSE requirements

Monitor Team SOX compliance

Complete day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage understanding of specific processes / systems and act as the first and second point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external and internal customers from the BP Business

Manage and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable.

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.

Represent Customer Service Team in Service Review Forum meetings, and challenge partners.

in Service Review Forum meetings, and challenge partners. Influence and negotiate outcomes and drive change

Supporting the management decisions to deliver strategy

Validate that control reports are working correctly and ensure the frequency of running these are correct

Identify and carry out continuous Improvement initiatives and provide support to Analysts in CI methodology and run the project if it is required

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant Customer Service experience- Minimum of 12 months previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred, ideally dealing with Key Account Customers

Educated to A Level standard or College or University, or equivalent

Fluency in English AND German

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written & oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management and organisation skills

Strong problem solving skills

Reporting and analytics of MI

Excellent stakeholder engagement and communication skills

Ability to work under pressure

Understanding of CI principles and ability to apply and drive solutions

Self-motivated and able to see activities through to completion

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Strong attention to detail

Highly motivated

Experience using SAP and/or Siebel and MS Office application

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.