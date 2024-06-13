Job summary

Join our Castrol Customer Team and advance your career as a

Lead DRP & Supply Planner

In this role You will:

Support Supply Planning Team Leader with daily operational coordination during weekly production planning, DRP activities, RCA/RSL processes with reports and analysis

Being first point of contact for Supply Planning &DRP process related questions, documentation and complex queries

Support Planning Team Members with process review and process optimization initiatives and working closely with the Supply Planning SME on projects

Create an unconstrained 24-month plan at item/location level of planned stock movements across the Europe distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets.

Create a robust and feasible packed goods deployment plan of what needs to be shipped from the source plant location across the distribution network to ensure that stock availability is maximised, and stock obsolescence is minimised.

Responsibility for managing the production planning processes for the items manufactured within their portfolio, ensuring that we have the right products, at the right time and in the right place to meet customer demand and inventory targets.

Create a robust and achievable 24-month production plan for finished goods and all intermediate oils ​

Reviews supply shortage alerts daily, takes corrective actions, completes Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and develops and actions Continuous Improvement (CI) plans.

Manages the demand inputs into SNP from the business Market Demand Managers to ensure the DRP Planners are using the right demand signals.

​ Share good practice and learnings with the other Supply Planners and ensures consistency and standardisation in production planning processes across Europe

What You will need to be successful:

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory

University/College degree preferably in economics

Very strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a significant contribution to the business.

Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

High level of customer focus

High degree of energy, stamina and resilience, combined with a “can do” attitude

Continuous improvement mind-set

Highly motivated

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



