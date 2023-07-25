Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



IT&S Group



Responsible for managing a large team to deliver information security and risk activities for the specialism, using highly advanced technical capabilities to contribute to strategic development by defining and implementing processes and procedures, resolving complex, high-risk security issues, evaluating and amending solutions and developing trusted relationships that improve the knowledge and capability within the specialism. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.



Trading and Shipping is the market-facing component of our trading activities. Globally we work with financial institutions like commodity exchanges, investment banks and hedge fund. IST is one of the largest physical traders of oil and gas in the world with access to a huge array of assets, including refineries, ships, tanks, pipelines and retail systems. We work in some of the most dynamic market environments, applying trading, supply, risk management and information technology skills to what we do, all supported by a world-class control infrastructure. We work in close partnership with BP’s business segments to generate additional value by managing the flow of commodities from the wellhead to our customers.We will consider some form of agile working to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitments.

About the Role

We recognise the importance of data as one of 3 key pillars for the Trading and Shipping of the Future. The Lead Data Management Specialist provides leadership and support in the development, implementation, interpretation, and monitoring of the data management strategy for Trading and Shipping globally. The role serves as a hub for the global data inventory, data quality assessments helping business and IT teams implement the data management framework.

Key Accountabilities

Serve as the CDO delegate, providing governance and oversight of I&E APIs and the CSL to ensure conformance with the data strategy and policy.

Provide ownership, leadership and decision making for changes to the T&S Common Data Model recognizing that the CDM is key part of the delivery to over $100M of change programs each year.

Establish data standards for new commercial product launches.

Provide leadership and direction, helping to set their priorities and targets for the Chief Data Officer.

Work with commercial teams to produce data led insight and innovation and to prototype ideas for future I&E investment.

Lead the work to create and update metadata in data management tools and work with colleagues across bp to align the T&S approach.

Develop the global data inventories and the processes to ensure the inventories are maintained and up to date.

Develop and implement processes for identifying/defining metadata.

You'll help to embed data quality elements, plus support data owners and data champions to measure the quality of data, quantify the impact of DQ issues and ensure DQ root cause and resolution.

You'll attend relevant governance forums to represent data management.

You’ll facilitate the creation and upkeep of enterprise data lineage.

Working with the Chief Data Officer to ensure that data management activities are addressed in the business lines to support the T&S Data Strategy

Key Challenges and Relationships

You will support the business to understand the data management framework.

The fast pace of business change across T&S requires positive engagement with business domains and enabling functions.

All Trading and Shipping groups especially Front Office, Trading and Analytics Teams

Data and I&E teams in other business groups including (Innovation and Engineering, Production and Operations, Customer and Products and GBS.

Defined Outsource Service Providers involved in process delivery.

Central functions such as Treasury, Group Finance, Tax

Regions, Divisions, Business Units – Global and Regional interactions

Qualification & Experience

Solid understanding of trading environments and processes.

Experience working in a finance and/or energy trading environment.

Experience applying data standard process with low carbon solutions.

Experience with logical business data models, ontologies and business process flows.

Good interpersonal skills (both written and oral) with the ability to explain sophisticated problems simply.

to be passionate about using data for continuous improvement.

to be comfortable working across multiple departments in a global organisation to deliver change.

a comprehensive understanding of how data can generate value and guide the business operations.

knowledge of key technology vendors to help select partners for data management tooling.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



