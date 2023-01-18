Global Concept Development and New Energy (GCD & NE) is the centre of expertise within bp’s Projects organization for appraisal management and concept development engineering. It includes resilient oil and gas projects; decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets; and New Energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture. This particular role will initially focus on integrated hydrogen mega-projects which aim to develop competitive concepts which generate, convert and transport hydrogen from renewable energy sources at new greenfield hub sites.
Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the Lead Development Engineer will provide technical engineering expertise in the pre-Projects and Concept Development and Optimise phases of projects (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) to review and select the best development options. This involves the study of potential new technology; input to site selection, development of reviewable energy options; development of hydrogen generation, conversion and transportation options; hazard identification and risk mitigation planning; management of engineering study contractors.
It is a full-time position based in Sunbury offices, UK, which requires an innovative and agile mindset, making decisions under uncertainty and coordinating input from a wide range of stakeholders.