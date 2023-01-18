Job summary

Global Concept Development and New Energy (GCD & NE) is the centre of expertise within bp’s Projects organization for appraisal management and concept development engineering. It includes resilient oil and gas projects; decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets; and New Energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture. This particular role will initially focus on integrated hydrogen mega-projects which aim to develop competitive concepts which generate, convert and transport hydrogen from renewable energy sources at new greenfield hub sites.



Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the Lead Development Engineer will provide technical engineering expertise in the pre-Projects and Concept Development and Optimise phases of projects (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) to review and select the best development options. This involves the study of potential new technology; input to site selection, development of reviewable energy options; development of hydrogen generation, conversion and transportation options; hazard identification and risk mitigation planning; management of engineering study contractors.



It is a full-time position based in Sunbury offices, UK, which requires an innovative and agile mindset, making decisions under uncertainty and coordinating input from a wide range of stakeholders.

What you will deliver

Defining and delivering engineering assessments and studies for project opportunities in the pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimise phases (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) of projects; to the right quality, on schedule and within budget.

Leading technical integration and interfacing on the project between discipline teams.

Providing engineering leadership on all facilities design aspects from the selection of technology, application of ETPs and industry standards, optimization of options, project services, commissioning and operations.

Implementation of integrity management with respect to engineering design and operations.

Implementation of the HSSE requirements for the projects, including hazard identification and developing & executing risk mitigation plans.

Supporting projects in the front-end loading/ process development aspects of BP’s staged gate project management process.

Works closely with other project teams and stakeholders to ensure all aspects (e.g. financial, estimating, schedule planning, partner alignment, etc) are considered in engineering decisions to provide an integrated overall solution.

Performance management of engineering study contractors

What you will need to be successful

Bachelor degree in an engineering discipline.

Chartered, registered or professional engineer.

Demonstrated experience in a core engineering discipline (e.g. process, mechanical, C&I engineering).

General knowledge of other engineering and project disciplines in either Oil & Gas Upstream (Process Safety, Environmental/ sustainability, subsurface, wells, facilities and commercial) or the New Energy alternative.

Demonstrated track record of delivering integrated engineering solutions, working with multidiscipline input such as commercial, projects, procurement, operations, HSSE, etc.

Has demonstrable experience across project stages – combining technical depth, engineering leadership and commercial awareness.

Ability to identify, manage and, most importantly, communicate risk and opportunities.

Demonstrates strong influencing and communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations.

Is a proactive learner, ability to develop new skills quickly.

Interest and experience in one or more new energy spaces such as, hydrogen processing or transportation, CCUS, mobility.

Experience in Process Safety and Sustainability / Environmental engineering processes.

Experience of working in Agile environment to deliver work scopes and projects within time and budget constraints.

Understanding of commercial and economic business drivers.

General knowledge of BP’s major project common processes.

General exposure to bp engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards.

Essential Education:Essential ExperienceDesirable experience / skills: