Job summary

The Global Concept Development (GCD)organization and New Energy (NE) in Production & Operations- Projects is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of resilient oil and gas projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets and new energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture. Lead Development Engineers are part of a central team working globally supporting various production regions & businesses.



Reporting to the Engineering Manager the Lead Development Engineer works in the GCD and New Energy organisation, and is a key leadership role in all aspects of front-end project delivery. The Lead Development Engineer provides conceptual solutions for the evaluation and selection of safe, competitive, reliable and compliant development plans. This role can have line and delivery management responsibilities for others working in the project team, as appropriate.



The Lead Development Engineer (LDE) is a core role in our front-end projects organisation, accountable for delivering concept development (FEL1 through to FEL2) and supporting pre-projects and strategic planning (e.g., FEL0, Area Development Plans). The LDE will maintain a strong and productive GCD/NE relationship with the regional & business facing Appraisal General Manager /AM, functional leadership, and their teams. The LDE is expected to model the BP Leadership Expectations, Values & Behaviours and Mindsets necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build.



This role requires innovating, an agile mindset, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other stakeholders to help shape the future of our business.

Accountable to the Engineering Manager and project Appraisal General Manager for:

Defining and delivering the engineering workscope for project opportunities in the pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimise phases of projects; to the right quality, on schedule and within budget.

Leading the technical integration on the project between the subsurface, wells and engineering disciplines.

Lead projects in the front-end loading/process development aspects of BP’s staged gate project management process. - Provide support to the business on all facilities design aspects from the selection of technology, optimization of options, project support, commissioning and operations.

Support implementation of integrity management with respect to engineering design and operations.

Support the implementation of the HSSE requirements for the projects.

Work closely with the project teams to ensure optimal process design and incorporation of BP standards.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor degree in an engineering discipline.

PE / Chartered Engineer status. Demonstrated track record of delivering of integrated engineering.

Breadth of knowledge of the key disciplines in Upstream and Midstream, ideally with experience in refining/petrochemicals and related processes.

Breadth of experience across project stages – combining technical depth, engineering leadership and commercial awareness.

Is technically strong in a core engineering discipline (process, structural, or mechanical engineering).

Has ability to:

rapidly develop scopes of work

performance manage delivery teams (including engineering contractors)

understand commercial and economic business drivers.

integrate facilities with third party scope such as brownfield and refineries and obtain support from project services, PSCM, operations and HSSE functions.

engage the supply chain.

drive timely decision making.

Focus on the big picture and identify when to delve into the detail through available discipline and functional support.

Identify, manage, and most importantly communicate risk and opportunities.

Desirable Criteria