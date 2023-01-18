The Global Concept Development (GCD)organization and New Energy (NE) in Production & Operations- Projects is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of resilient oil and gas projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets and new energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture. Lead Development Engineers are part of a central team working globally supporting various production regions & businesses.
Reporting to the Engineering Manager the Lead Development Engineer works in the GCD and New Energy organisation, and is a key leadership role in all aspects of front-end project delivery. The Lead Development Engineer provides conceptual solutions for the evaluation and selection of safe, competitive, reliable and compliant development plans. This role can have line and delivery management responsibilities for others working in the project team, as appropriate.
The Lead Development Engineer (LDE) is a core role in our front-end projects organisation, accountable for delivering concept development (FEL1 through to FEL2) and supporting pre-projects and strategic planning (e.g., FEL0, Area Development Plans). The LDE will maintain a strong and productive GCD/NE relationship with the regional & business facing Appraisal General Manager /AM, functional leadership, and their teams. The LDE is expected to model the BP Leadership Expectations, Values & Behaviours and Mindsets necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build.
This role requires innovating, an agile mindset, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other stakeholders to help shape the future of our business.
