Job summary

Global Concept Development and New Energy (GCD & NE) is the centre of expertise within bp’s Projects organization for appraisal management and concept development engineering. It includes resilient oil and gas projects; decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets; and New Energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture.



Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the Lead Development Engineer will provide technical engineering expertise in the pre-Projects and Concept Development and Optimise phases of projects (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) to review and select the best development options. This involves the study of potential new technology; input to site selection, hazard identification and risk mitigation planning; management of engineering study contractors.



It is a full-time position based in Houston offices, US, which requires an innovative and agile mindset, making decisions under uncertainty and coordinating input from a wide range of stakeholders.

Responsibilities:

Leading technical integration and interfacing on the project between discipline teams.

Providing engineering leadership on all facilities design aspects from the selection of technology, application of ETPs and industry standards, optimization of options, project services, commissioning and operations.

Implementation of integrity management with respect to engineering design and operations.

Implementation of the HSSE requirements for the projects, including hazard identification and developing & executing risk mitigation plans.

Supporting projects in the front-end loading/ process development aspects of BP’s staged gate project management process.

Works closely with other project teams and stakeholders to ensure all aspects (e.g. financial, estimating, schedule planning, partner alignment, etc) are considered in engineering decisions to provide an integrated overall solution.

Skills:

Demonstrable experience and is technically strong in a core engineering discipline (e.g. process, mechanical, C&I engineering).

General knowledge of other engineering and project disciplines in either Oil & Gas Upstream (Process Safety, Environmental/ sustainability, subsurface, wells, facilities and commercial) or the New Energy alternative.

Demonstrated track record of delivering integrated engineering solutions, working with multidiscipline input such as commercial, projects, procurement, operations, HSSE, etc.

Interest and experience in one or more new energy spaces such as, hydrogen processing or transportation, CCUS, mobility.

Experience in Process Safety and Sustainability / Environmental engineering processes.

Experience of working in Agile environment to deliver work scopes and projects within time and budget constraints.

Integrate facilities with third party scope such as brownfield and refineries and obtain support from project services, PSCM, operations and HSSE functions

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.